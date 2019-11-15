Big Sean sings that he made Jhené Aiko orgasm nine times in one day: Twitter reacts

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko continue to prove that they had an amicable breakup — ending their relationship in March. Jhené collaborated with her ex on his breakup, single aptly called, Single Again, and he has returned the favor on her new single, None of Your Concern.

Big Sean appears in the music video, which you can watch below, and raps that he made his ex-girlfriend climax nine times in one day as he wonders how she would replace him.

“Every time I lay down I think about you naked. And if you find my replacement, how could you? I made you c*m nine times in one day. Your two lips should come in a vase, you rode my face I realize you look as good as you taste,” the rapper reminisces about their relationship.

He continues by singing, “Fingers all in your mouth, I’m grabbin’ you up and d***in’ you down I’m grabbin’ your waist, your room is my only escape, I guess that’s none of your concern.”

Twitter reacted to Big Sean’s verse with many hilarious memes.

.. Jhene just pour her heart and soul out and Big Sean talking about how much he misses sex.. I- pic.twitter.com/4ENZALx8xJ — Kerrinton 🔮✨ (@_KerriTee) November 15, 2019

Big Sean said he made Jhené cum 9 time in one day. And here I am thinking I was on her level of triggered. I wasn’t even close. pic.twitter.com/5uzxnoXcSR — namaslay (@briellegenae) November 15, 2019

i just know big sean got that thang on him. i feel it. pic.twitter.com/ilzrsqZmAQ — M U S E 🌻 (@j0_vintage) November 15, 2019

Jhene Aiko poured out her whole heart just for Big Sean to vent about sex… I’m tired of men — 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸 𝘮𝘦 𝘪𝘧 𝘶𝘳 𝘢 𝘭𝘪𝘣𝘳𝘢 🔮➐ (@c00lcvnt) November 15, 2019

Everybody after listening to Big Sean's verse on "None Of Your Concern" by Jhene Aiko 🤯pic.twitter.com/nkArfaa4rA — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 15, 2019

If Big Sean made Jhene cum 9 times in a day, then I understand why she tatted his face 😂😂😂 — Brownskin Goddess✨ (@ashleighamariee) November 15, 2019

During their relationship, Big Sean and Aiko formed a musical duo called Twenty88 and released an album under the same name.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko dated for about three years. After Aiko covered up her tattoo of Big Sean’s face, many fans speculated that they broke up. Aiko later confirmed that they broke up, but that they are still on good terms.

“Me and Sean are good,” she responded to a fan who speculated she’d trash the rapper on her next record. “I’ve got tons of love for him. my next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships… past, present, and future.”

The Bounce Back rapper previously dated Glee actress Naya Rivera and pop star Ariane Grande.

Aiko was married to music producer Dot da Genius and shares a daughter with singer O’Ryan.