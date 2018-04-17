Big Little Lies’ Shailene Woodley and Lori Woodley celebrate youth nonprofit achievements

Shailene Woodley turned in a tour de force performance as single mother Jane on HBO’s hit miniseries Big Little Lies, the adapted television drama based on the best-selling books of Liane Moriarty.

Now she and her mother Lori are celebrating after their nonprofit All It Takes, which teaches leadership skills to at-risk youth, reached several major milestones in terms of achievements.

On April 28, All It Takes will hold a reception called the Lasting Legacy event to celebrate effecting real change in California through raising awareness and working with local area schools.

The organization provides individual and team training to kids via onsite sessions, grade-wide overnight training, and immersion programs. All It Takes also teaches elementary and middle-school aged children an easy way to improve decision-making process that puts them in charge of their lives and builds esteem, responsibility, resilience and the power of kind action while instilling confidence to create the change they want to see in the world.

Shailene and Lori will be joined by Storm Reid, Malin Ackerman, Frances Fisher, and Kendrick Sampson, among others.

Speaking will be All It Takes alumna, youth ambassador, and international speaker, 14-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, and youth advocate and social entrepreneur Shane Feldman.

All It Takes’ Youth Leadership Programs are designed to instruct kids at critical life stages to practice “honor, acceptance, compassion and respect” to create a positive change that reaches beyond their school walls.

“The world is chaotic right now, but there is so much opportunity for change when challenges present themselves,” said Shailene. “All It Takes is helping young people to recognize these challenges and ask themselves, ‘What do we do about it?’ so that can they become kind and compassionate leaders.”

Lori added: “We’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to help students access the brilliance and skillsets they haven’t yet tapped into and to inspire students to explore who they really are and who they present to the world. We’re thrilled to be celebrating the activated confidence and self-discovery of All It Takes alumni across California.”