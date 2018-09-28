Big Brother 20 Swayleigh baby: Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C confirm there is no baby on the way

Big Brother 20 had a lot of things happening throughout the season. Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C hooked up while in the house and speculation began swirling that there was a Swayleigh baby on the way.

Bayleigh Dayton mentioned her period being late on several occasions to a few of her closest friends in the house. There was a lot of speculation that she was pregnant but some viewers thought she may have been late due to stress in the house.

Swaggy C was caught talking to Faysal about having sex with Bayleigh while in the house. There were no condoms used during their time together. He did ask the diary room for Plan B but he was told that Bayleigh would have to ask for it herself.

During the Big Brother 20 finale, Bayleigh Dayton was shocked when Swaggy C proposed to her on live television. She, of course, accepted the proposal and the two are officially engaged. Immediately, the Swayleigh baby talk began again with many viewers insisting they saw a baby bump.

Earlier today, Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C took to their YouTube channel to explain the pregnancy rumors and clear up some of the things that were being said.

First, Bayleigh Dayton is NOT pregnant. She revealed that she did conceive a child with Swaggy C while in the Big Brother house. Unfortunately, she miscarried while in the jury house.

They didn’t have details about what happened but both Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C were upset by the outcome. Both have said that he proposed after he knew about the miscarriage. He didn’t do it because she was pregnant and they even talked about how hurtful those accusations are to them.

Many publications are still reporting that Bayleigh Dayton is pregnant and that is not the case. She specifically said she is not pregnant and that is the end of that.

As they move on with their life, Bayleigh Dayton and Swaggy C are documenting their journey on YouTube. Fans can follow them as they navigate their life after loss and work on planning a wedding together.

Big Brother is over for the season but will return with a celebrity version this winter and Big Brother 21 next summer.