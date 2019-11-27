Big Brother 20 stars Tyler Crispen, Angela Rummans move out of L.A.

Big Brother 20 cast members Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans shared on social media that they have moved. The runner-up and fourth-place finisher from the summer 2018 season had a lot to say and decided to do a video.

The first Tangela Vlog arrived on YouTube. It gives a lot of information about what the couple has been doing. It also continues to be an example of a successful showmance that can evolve from the reality competition show.

The full video is shared below for fans of the show who want to check in on the BB20 couple.

The video started by letting fans know that they are in their new home. Angela then began explaining how the latest story started about a week before their lease was about to end in California. But first, it was time to present a lot of backstories.

Tyler referenced a house that they had looked at briefly about three months prior. They joked about how the price of rent in Los Angeles would be higher than what they could pay for a house at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

Their offer on the first house was turned down, but while they were on a trip, a new home hit the market that they became interested in buying. They moved fast and put in an offer on that house, which was accepted. However, the bank denied their loan.

Flash forward to about a week before their lease was about to end, and there was still no official plan in place for where Tyler and Angela would end up living next. They gave a lesson about making multiple plans before getting to the payoff of the video.

They bought a house at Hilton Head Island, noting that they purchased it before they even saw it in person due to their time crunch. Now, it’s on to their next chapter, which they might also address in future vlogs.

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans hinted at making more videos for their vlog in the future, which might be a lot of fun when the inevitable rumors of a Big Brother: All-Stars season start popping up again.

Big Brother returns to CBS with new episodes in summer 2020.