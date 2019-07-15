Bianca Devins death: 17-year-old internet personality reportedly murdered in East Utica by Brandon Clark

Up-and-coming internet personality Bianca Michelle Devins was reportedly murdered by Brandon Andrew Clark before he posted a gruesome photo — said to be of her dead body in an SUV — on his Instagram page.

The photo has been circulating on Instagram, Twitter, and 4Chan.

Bianca Devins had nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram under the names ‘escty‘ and ‘beegtfo‘ and has been described as an egirl. She was reportedly active on 4Chan under the name Oxychan and lived in Utica, New York.

According to a news report by the Observer-Dispatch, Utica police are investigating a suspected homicide, with the victim identified locally as being Devins.

Police were called to the end of Poe Street off Culver Avenue where investigators found an SUV with one woman dead inside along with a man who had serious injuries. Local authorities have not released any names related to the homicide investigation.

Brandon Clark, who goes by the name of yesjuliet on Instagram, reportedly posted Bianca’s dead body in a now-deleted Instagram story. However, several users have reposted the graphic photo on social media with many users demanding it should be taken down.

Clark’s Instagram page bio suggests that he attempted suicide following the alleged killing of Bianca Devins. It reads, “10/06/1997 – 7/14/19 Just know that I feel no pain now”.

Utica police took an unidentified man with serious injuries to hospital.

Bianca’s sister took to Instagram and confirms her death in a touching tribute. She also posted an Instagram Story saying there would be a candlelit vigil held for her sister today.

After being targeted for online abuse, Brandon Clark’s brother James Ward took to Instagram to confirmed that his brother killed someone and attempted suicide.

In the caption for his Instagram photo, James said he was unaware of his brother’s actions because he is currently stationed in Alaska for military service.

He also slammed Instagram trolls for targeting family members, saying: “I’m deeply sorry something like this came from my family and my heart goes out for the family of the victim, but think about when his little sister and brothers find out what a disgusting thing he’s done, and get blamed for it. They’re kids.”

The relationship status between Brandon and Bianca is unclear, with some saying he stalked her after a concert while others claim that the two were in, or had been, in a relationship.