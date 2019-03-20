Bethenny Frankel’s rental house in the Hamptons: How much is she selling it for?

20th March 2019 1:34 PM ET

Bethenny Frankel’s rental home in Bridgehampton is no longer just a rental home. Frankel has decided against Barbara Kavovit’s advice to list the property. Bethenny showed Barbara the property on this season of The Real Housewives of New York.

She also took Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer through the home on the previous season of the show. At that time, Frankel had yet to renovate the home.

The property, which is located at 2623 Montauk Hwy in Sag Harbor, New York, has 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and it 4,239 square feet. The property is located on a 0.60 acres lot, and it’s being called a single-family home.

The list price is $2,750,000. It appears that the property may have been listed at $2,850,000 previously, as that price is also listed with a line through it on Trulia’s website.

To buy this house, buyers should prepare to pay around $13,632 per month in a mortgage payment. The property was built in 1910 and has been on Trulia’s website for 246 days, which means it could also have been listed when it was a rental property.

On the show, Bethenny revealed that she could rent the home for more per month than it took to keep it up and running, which is why she rented it out. But it sounds like she’s happy to let it go and move on to her next project.

The house got the nickname The Morning Glory House. The way Bethenny has restored it brings out the natural bright light while adding some personality to it.

The bright look continues in the kitchen, where she has used light cabinets to keep the kitchen feeling bright and light. There’s even room for a little wooden island.

When Barbara walked through the home with Bethenny, she called the house amazing and pointed to the good bones. She also said it was like Architectural Digest.

Bethenny wasn’t filming the show when she made the purchase. However, she told Barbara that she bought the home om a whim and that she couldn’t resist buying it when she saw it. While she was contemplating whether to rent to sell, it’s clear that she’s made her decision.

Bethenny Frankel also has another home in the Hamptons that she’s currently living in. She also has a property in the city, which was featured in Architectural Digest.

The Real Housewives of New York airs tonight at 9/8c on Bravo.