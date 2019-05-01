Bethenny Frankel’s boyfriend Paul Bernon could be the one says RHONY co-star

Bethenny Frankel has been dating Paul Bernon since last summer, as she revealed she was seeing him at the time of Dennis Shields’ death last summer.

As it turns out, her Real Housewives of New York co-star Sonja Morgan believes that Paul is the one for Bethenny, as she struggles to find herself after Dennis’ death and her drawn-out divorce from Jason Hoppy.

During the Progress Humanity gala in Washington, D.C., Sonja opened up about her friend’s relationship with the Boston businessman.

“I think it’s great. She’s gone through such a hard time and for her to have someone that she cares for and wants to hold his hand and share her life with her daughter with, all the power to it,” Sonja told Radar Online about Bethenny’s romance.

Dennis Shields passed away suddenly last August after an accidental drug overdose. Bethenny also managed to settle her divorce from Jason Hoppy last year.

The couple married in 2010, divorced in 2012, and battled in court over everything from their daughter to money for six years.

“Bethenny has had to deal with her ex’s drama for way too long and it’s time. It’s past time. She is finally going to be done with this for the most part and meeting Paul after everything that has happened to her really is full circle. She loses her best friend and now she’s met her soulmate!” Morgan continued.

Bethenny Frankel hasn’t introduced Paul on The Real Housewives of New York, but she is starting to talk about him on the show.

As for whether Bethenny is ready to get married, Sonja didn’t say much about it. However, Frankel was open to accepting a proposal from Dennis last April, just a few months before his death.

It appears that the door is still open for a happy marriage.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.