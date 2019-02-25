Bethenny Frankel net worth: How she spots a million-dollar idea

Bethenny Frankel is one of the most successful reality stars from The Real Housewives franchise. When she started filming the show, she was working as a chef, trying to launch her own baked goods business, and she had no money in her bank account.

But while filming The Real Housewives of New York, Frankel got the idea for the low-calorie Margarita, a drink she called the Skinnygirl Margarita.

She documented her journey as an entrepreneur on the show and ended up selling her business for a reported $100 million to Jim Beam.

The business expanded to include wine, mixed drinks, and natural sweeteners. However, just because the business sold for $100 million, it doesn’t mean that’s her net worth.

After selling part of the business to Jim Beam, Bethenny continued to expand her business empire. She launched her own TV production company called B Real Productions, starred on a second reality show with Fredrik Eklund, and invested in real estate. She also launched her own line of jeans.

Bethenny Frankel’s exact net worth isn’t documented, but it’s reported on various websites that her net worth is between $25 and $30 million.

Other than her business ideas, Frankel is also known for her large paychecks from Bravo for filming The Real Housewives of New York. Even though she started off with a $7,250 for the first season, she’s reportedly making closer to $1 million per season now. The Real Housewives of New York is just weeks away.

Just because Bethenny may have her hands full now, it won’t be surprising if she acts on the next new business idea she gets. In an interview with AdWeek from earlier this month, Bethenny revealed that she acts on an idea when she herself spots a void that she can fill.

Another interesting fact is that she doesn’t compare herself to anyone else.

“I see a void that can be filled and I go with my gut. I don’t look at what everyone else is doing. Then I wouldn’t be able to have my own original thoughts,” Bethenny revealed about her business strategy.

“She’s taking risks, but they’re calculated — she’s not shooting from the hip,” Jack Gross, one of her business partners, added during the interview. “She moves fast, and yet her decisions are thoughtful. She wants to make sure she hits the target.”

The Real Housewives of New York returns Wednesday, March 6 at 9/8c on Brav0.