Bethenny Frankel introduces new therapist: What happened to Dr. Amador?

Bethenny Frankel sat down with a grief counselor on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, talking about her feelings concerning Dennis Shields’ death.

She revealed plenty of details about their relationship, including how he proposed in April. Frankel ended the relationship a week before his death.

She expressed guilt over his death, hoping the breakup had nothing to do with his passing. While viewers listened to her concerns and grief, hardcore fans noticed this grief counselor was not her regular therapist.

Bethenny has filmed The Real Housewives of New York for years and remains open about her life struggles. She shared some of those stories in therapy with Dr. Xavier Amador in earlier seasons as well as on her spin-off shows, Bethenny Getting Married and Bethenny Ever After.

So, what happened to Dr. Amador? Frankel explained his absence to a fan, who reached out with that exact question.

He adopted 3 kids & lives in PA & can’t get into NYC. https://t.co/O3NDvBKg6H — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 4, 2019

It doesn’t sound like Dr. Amador has been replaced, but simply made some life changes, keeping him from traveling to New York City to meet with former patients.

Bethenny also revealed that talking to a grief counselor was very beneficial for her considering what she was going through.

She points to grief being an interesting process but notes that her divorce from Jason Hoppy was much more traumatic than suddenly losing Dennis Shields to an accidental overdose.

Even though her divorce is finalized, Bethenny Frankel and Jason are still in court concerning custody over their daughter Bryn. Frankel has filed for full custody of their daughter to protect her from alleged abuse.

