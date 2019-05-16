Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy custody battle: RHONY star breaks down over torture memories as Jason cries over potentially losing Bryn

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy are back in court this week, fighting over custody of their daughter Bryn. Bethenny has filed to get full custody of their daughter. This appears to be the last step in their divorce drama.

During the court proceedings this week, Bethenny reportedly interrupted Jason while he was on the stand, yelling, “you tortured me!”

In court, Jason underwent cross-examination by Bethenny’s lawyer, who asked questions about the demise of their marriage. He hints that fame and success tore them apart.

“Prior to the deal, we were on equal footing…we were a team and a partnership,” Jason explained in court, according to Radar Online. “Then the deal happened, and it seemed like I was beneath her. She made a lot of money in that deal, and my job was meaningless.

Jason also accused Bethenny of acting like he was beneath her and they were no longer a partnership after she sold Skinnygirl. He noted that he was angry about the interviews that she was giving to the press, where she reportedly talked about their marital issues.

Bethenny was angry about his testimony, storming out of the courtroom after the judge ordered a break.

Frankel was supposedly seen crying in the hallway, telling her boyfriend Paul Bernon that Jason “tortured me and is lying!”

Bethenny Frankel says she wants full custody of her daughter because she wants to protect her from her father. She claims that Jason exposed her to abuse and torture, something she wants to keep Bryn away from.

Jason has apologized for some of his behavior, hoping to keep his daughter in his care. Jason reportedly broke down crying in court at the thought that he could lose custody of her.

