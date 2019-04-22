Beth Chapman death hoax: Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife is still alive

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is the latest target of a celebrity death hoax. The 51-year-old was hospitalized earlier this month in her ongoing cancer battle.

Her husband, Duane Chapman, released a family statement on his official Facebook page.

“Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs,” the statement read. “Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up.”

The cruel death hoax features an image of Duane Chapman crying alongside an image of Beth lying in a hospital bed. It is unclear where the hoax originates from but the image and link circulating on Twitter and Facebook lead to a YouTube video.

Many fans took to social media to react to the fake news that Beth Chapman is dead.

Wow it saddens my heart to hear the news that @bethchapman from @dogthebountyhunter has lost her battle with cancer. @DogChapman my 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 and thought are with you Lisa and the boys. Keep your faith in God and continue to doing your part in making this world a safer place — selfmade518 (@selfmade518) April 20, 2019

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife Beth has passed away from Cancer she will be sadly missed. This will affect Dog very very badly. RIP BETH CHAPMAN — Swisslookertwo (@Swisslookertwo2) April 16, 2019

Beth Chapman has been active on social media and updated her Instagram last week with a photo since her hospitalization. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star has also been active on her Twitter account as of April 20.

Chapman and her husband found fame on the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which details the family-run bounty hunting business. The series ran for eight years concluding in 2012.

A spin-off series, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt ran on CMT for three seasons ending in 2015.

In September 2017, the couple revealed on their official Facebook page that Beth had been diagnosed with Stage 2 throat cancer. Beth Chapman along with the terms ‘dead’ and ‘dying’ are the top Google searches for the reality TV star. For any updates concerning the Chapman family, follow their official Facebook page.