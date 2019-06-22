Benjamin Keough: Who is Lisa Marie Presley’s son? Everything you need to know about Elvis’s look-alike grandson

Benjamin Keough is the eldest son of Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the late King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie, 51, took to Twitter on Friday, June 20, to share a photo of herself and her four children, including her eldest son Benjamin Keough.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

After Lisa Marie posted the photo, Twitter fans began commenting about how much the hunky 26-year-old Benjamin looks like his late grandpa Elvis.

Your son looks like Elvis! Awesome picture — Linda (@Newbynow) June 22, 2019

Beautiful Mama Lion and beautiful cubs! Your son is a twin of your Dad! Nice family! — Lisa Reimund (@ya_reimund) June 20, 2019

Omg he looks so much like your dad Lisa! — Ravedaze® (@Ravedaze) June 22, 2019

Your son is the image of your dad, lovely family photo, sending love and great blessings to u all xxx — Sandy B (@sandyisland) June 20, 2019

But a few fans disagreed, saying they didn’t see any resemblance.

Sorry, don’t see Elvis in him — Pat Givens (@PatGivens4) June 22, 2019

Me neither. I feel awful for not seeing it but I just can’t!! — Jolene Revis Byrne (@RevisByrne) June 22, 2019

The photo, which Lisa Marie captioned “Mama Lion with cubs,” includes Benjamin’s three siblings: his older sister Riley Keough, 30, and the 10-year-old twins Finley and Harper.

A lot is known about Lisa Marie Presley’s oldest daughter Riley Keough, due to her successful career as an actress. Riley’s film credits include her role as Marie Curie in The Runaways (2010), Diane Nixon in The Good Doctor (2011), Nora in Magic Mike (2012), Capable in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Krystal in American Honey (2016), and Mellie Logan in Logan Lucky (2017).

She also played the lead role of Christine Reade in all 13 episodes of Season 1 of Starz’s anthology drama series The Girlfriend Experience (2016).

However, not much is known about Benjamin Keough. If you’ve been wondering about Benjamin’s life and career, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Benjamin Keough?

According to his IMDb page, Benjamin Storm Keough was born on October 21, 1992, in Tampa, Florida, to Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough. This makes him 26 years old.

He is the grandson of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley (nee: Wagner/Beaulieu). He is the younger brother of actress Riley Keough and the older brother of the twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, who were born on October 7, 2008.

His father, Danny Keough met his mom Lisa Marie in Los Angeles, and they began dating in 1985. Danny was a bass player with Anthony “Chick” Corea’s jazz band at the time.

Commenting on their upbringing in an August 2017 interview with The Guardian, Riley said that although their life with their mother was comfortable and “privileged,” their experience of living with their father was different because “he didn’t have much money.”

“My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments,” Riley told The Guardian. “He lived in cabins and trailer parks.”

Benjamin caused a stir when he appeared in Las Vegas with his mother in 2016 for the opening of The Elvis Presley Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

He later posted a photo to his Twitter showing him and his mother together. Elvis fans were impressed by how much he looked like Elvis Presley.

Even his mom, Lisa Marie, was awed by how much her son looked like his grandfather.

“He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage,” she said. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny [his resemblance to Elvis Presley]. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

Benjamin is an aspiring singer and actor

“He’s doing his own thing right now. I’m going to let him decide when he wants to go out and do what he wants to do,” Lisa Marie told Huffington Post in 2013.

Benjamin is also an aspiring actor. He played the role of the delivery guy in the short animation movie Rod & Barry. He appeared as himself in the TV documentary Elvis by the Presleys (2005) in which the family, including Lisa Marie, Priscilla, Riley, and others, share their memories of Graceland.

Benjamin and his mom are very close

Benjamin and Lisa Marie are very close. They got matching tattoos for Mother’ Day in 2009. Lisa said the tattoo was a “Celtic eternity knot” that stood for “eternal love and connection.”

@sarahumanature It is a Celtic eternity knot. Ben (my son) and I got it together in the same place on Mothers Day 3 years ago. — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) May 5, 2012

@pope_shannon It's a Celtic eternity knot that my son and I got together on Mothers day a few years ago,. eternal love and connection:) — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) May 15, 2013

Benjamin was the groomsman at his mother’s wedding to the guitarist and producer Michael Lockwood in 2006.

Lisa Marie Presley was previously married to Michael Jackson. She married MJ in 1994, only 20 days after she divorced her first husband Danny Keough (Benjamin and Riley’s dad). She divorced Michael Jackson in 1996 and married Nicolas Cage in 2002. Then, she divorced Cage in 2004 and married Michael Lockwood in 2006.

Lockwood and Lisa Marie had the twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love together, but divorced in 2016.