Ben Wierda: Who is Cassidy Gifford engaged to?

Ben Wierda is engaged to Cassidy, the daughter of the former Today Show co-anchor, Kathie Lee Gifford.

Gifford announced the happy news with a photo posted to her Instagram on Sunday. The photo shows the happy young couple together.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff, is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda. I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!” Gifford, 66, wrote.

Cassidy and Ben celebrated their engagement over the weekend with family and friends. Erika Brown, who recently got engaged to Cassidy’s brother, Cody, was one of many friends and well-wishers who congratulated her future sister-in-law on her Instagram.

“Congratulations to the sweetest couple, B and Lil’ C! God is so good! 💕 you both,” she wrote.

Gifford has recently talked about her relationship with her her children, saying they visit her often. She described her children as “great human beings who realized that their mama needs them now more than they need me,” according to People magazine.

If you’ve wanted to know more about Cassidy’s fiance Ben Wierda, here is what we know.

Who is Ben Wierda?

Ben Wierda’s parents are Craig and Emilie Wierda from Holland, Michigan. He has two brothers Christian and Andrew, and a sister Annie, who is a tennis player. Wierda’s mom Emilie is the sister of Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education.

Emilie and Betsy were born to Elsa and Edgar Prince. Edgar, who died in 1995 and was the founder of the auto-parts company, Prince Corporation.

The Gifford and Wierda families have known each other for years. An article by MLive, published in October 2010, described Kathie Lee Gifford and her late husband, Frank, as “good friends” of Ben’s parents Emilie and Craig.

According to his LinkedIn page, Ben holds a BA in International Management from Pepperdine University. He works as a project manager at Clarion Technologies Inc. He also worked with Segel Group as a business analyst.

Wierda describes himself as a business analyst who has worked in venture capital and the private equity industry and that he acquired experience in market analysis, business development, and asset management.

He also worked as a bartender at Alpen Rose Restaurant in 2011.

He has an Instagram account set to private.