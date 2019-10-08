Belle Delphine’s ‘mugshot’ from the Metropolitan Police: Fans are loving guessing why she was arrested

Social media influencer and gamer girl Belle Delphine returned to Twitter yesterday after a brief hiatus. She tweeted to her more than 459,000 followers that she was arrested by the Metropolitan Police. She also posted a mugshot of herself which she claimed was taken by the Metropolitan Police and added a comment: “I got arrested lol.”

Delphine’s tweet drew a lot of attention and has received more than 21,000 retweets and more than 163,000 likes, as of this writing.

Many fans thought she looked cute in the shot despite her makeup smeared face and messy hair.

I got arrested lol pic.twitter.com/11GJXHpLqF — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) October 7, 2019

Delphine (whose real name is Mary-Belle Kirschner) did not immediately explain why she was arrested. Several hours after the initial tweet, she returned to Twitter to explain that she was arrested after a spat with someone who stole her hamster.

I stg this girl came to my party and stole my hamster. I have no idea why, or who tf does that? I spray painted the fucc out of her car and got arrested, at least I got my hamster back. bitch pic.twitter.com/UoKbZ4XTaU — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) October 8, 2019

Many believed that Delphine was only trolling fans for attention like she had done on many occasions in the past.

So who wanna place bets on this being another publicity stunt — IG: @nitro.if (@Nitro_iF) October 7, 2019

Mashable reported that a search of Metropolitan Police’s public database of mugshots did not yield any Belle Delphine mugshot. Metropolitan Police also did not immediately respond to multiple media inquiries to confirm whether Delphine was actually arrested.

Fans have fun guessing why Delphine was arrested

While fans waited for Delphine to explain why she was arrested, some began playfully guessing what the reason could be. Many suggested she was arrested for “illegally” selling her bathwater to fans. Others joked that Tekashi 6ix9ine ratted her out as a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

BREAKING NEWS since her incarceration, rapper takashi 6ix9ine has attested that Belle Delphine is a trey nine blood pic.twitter.com/pS0V69EhsO — Jespooky Scary Skeletons (@Mop_Head777) October 8, 2019

You might be one of the first ever humans to start a biological warfare with gamer girl bath water,and then getting arrest for it by the Metropolitan Police. — Shotaro 金田 (@Strange44229597) October 8, 2019

Arrested for manufacturing and distributing biochemical weapons to civilians within the UK — Dolan Dark (@DolanDark) October 7, 2019

The guesses just kept pouring in as fans, mostly joking, tried to figure out why Belle Delphine may have been taken into custody.

arrested for false advertisement. the gamer girl water was just water. we've been fooled. we were sheep. — Gratis (@rainnxyz) October 7, 2019

SPONGEBOB FACT: Yeah, and you’ll get arrested again Belle!! The cops aren’t happy about all that bath water nonsense pic.twitter.com/5qjHrLBdoK — SpongeBob Facts! (@spongbob_facts) October 7, 2019

I heard it was bcs she shipped the water by the postal service, or something like that?- — 𝕰𝖕𝖎𝖙𝖆𝖕𝖍. (@_roselia_fan) October 7, 2019

Bathwater killed a bunch of people huh? — Cryonicus (@Cryonicus) October 7, 2019

YouTube’s Ethan Klein was one of the first to suggest that Delphine might have been arrested for attempting to ship her bathwater.

“Shipping bathwater, I don’t think is legal,” Klein said a recent podcast. “So all of a sudden the UK government’s like, ‘You’re selling what?’ You can’t send used bathwater, or urine, or whatever else she’s sending.”

Delphine’s latest tweet comes after a period of silence on social media. Her Instagram account was taken down in July for violating community guidelines. She was accused of posting NSFW images. She has since started a new Instagram account. She is also on Twitter and YouTube.

Some of her Patreon followers who pay for access to NSFW content recently accused her of scamming them by failing to create fresh content in August after they paid for access. But Delphine claimed she was recovering after being hospitalized for food poisoning.

me on holiday before I got food poisoning, had to get an ambulance to a greek hospital and then fly back home a week early….. uwu pic.twitter.com/1IYGbx4gTE — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) August 5, 2019

She gained notoriety for selling her bathwater in small jars, and trolling fans with PornHub account content that wasn’t exactly what eager fans expected.