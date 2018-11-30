Bella Thorne’s ‘sexual chocolate’ makeup commercial will make you hungry

Bella Thorne is at it again! The former Disney star just released a new commercial for lip gloss and it’s got us thinking about anything but makeup.

In the short Sexual Chocolate clip, Bella can be seen scantily clad and then fully nude and covered in whipped cream as she writhes on stage in front of a stripper pole. This is definitely an NSFW video that has many Bella Thorne fans screaming for more.

The reason behind thirst-trap Thorne’s new video, which has been shared all over social media now, is to promote her new liquid lip stain. She even wrote this in the caption on YouTube:

Embrace your most wild and beautiful self with this liquid lip stain perfect for day-to-night and everyday wear. Sexual Chocolate is a deep burgundy color and has a hint of chocolate scent Consistency just like chocolate syrup… yumm!

For those who managed to remember that Bella Thorne’s Sexual Chocolate video is about her actual makeup line and want to try it out, she has a website. The collection just launched on November 25 and so far, we’re still waiting to see what kind of reviews she gets.

With product names like Sexual Chocolate, F**k Me Firetruck and DSL (you know what it means!) it’s safe to say that Bella Thorne isn’t backing down from the risque persona she has taken on since she stopped playing CeCe on the Disney hit Shake It Up.

Thorne by Bella isn’t just limited to seductively named lip products either. Though the makeup line is brand new, there is also an assortment of eye & body mousse colors available in shades named Mrs. Robinson, Electric Cash, and Sapphire Stephanie — which aren’t nearly as risque as the names of her lip stains.