Bella Thorne wins award for directing adult movie

Bella Thorne will soon be an award-winning director thanks to her forte into the adult movie world. The actress recently made her directorial debut with the short adult film, Her & Him.

Pornhub will honor her accomplishment with a Vision Award at the 2nd Annual Pornhub Awards Show. It will take place on October 11 at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old premiered her XXX short film at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany in September. It is now streaming exclusively on Pornhub Premium.

“I’m honored to receive this award. I’m excited for visions of beauty like this to be shed in a new light. Breaking the taboo of what’s classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine, and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is beautiful visionary art,” Thorne said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her & Him features a 20-something edgy male who discovers his girlfriend has been looking for ways to kill him, without getting caught. The woman’s internet search history gives her intentions away. It stars adult entertainment actors Abella Danger and Small Hands.

Pornhub’s Visionaries Director’s Series produced Her & Him. The series focuses on “unexpected guest directors” that will bring a new vision, voices, and style in an attempt to diversify the porn industry. It was the perfect place for Thorne to showcase her latest short.

“I’m really lucky that Pornhub wanted to come on and produce this with me because originally I was shopping it around a very long time ago, and things were very different. People are kind of scared to make a movie like this one when it comes to dominance and submissive(ness) between a male and a female and how this relationship can turn quite sour,” the red-headed beauty expressed to THR.

Although this is the first time that she has directed a short film for the adult film industry, it is not her first time as a director. Thorne has created several of her own short films, such as Bitch I’m Bella Thorne, P#$sy Mine, and F%$k Me Fire Truck. She is not shying away from edgier topics, which is a far cry from her mainstream acting roles.

Bella Thorne has come a long way since her Disney Channel days. She has openly expressed that she struggled being a Disney child star on the show Kim Possible.

In the years after the show ended, the actress has proved she is not the squeaky-clean kid portrayed on television. Thorne has a wild side that she is not afraid to show and being true to herself is of the utmost importance to her.