Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau duke it out on Twitter, taking a private fight public

Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau used to be in some sort of polyamorous relationship, in which Bella was also dating Mod Sun. The pair acknowledged they were together, but Tana later made a video explaining they parted ways amicably.

Tana is now “engaged” to fellow YouTube sensation, Jake Paul, though the veracity of it is somewhat in question. Regardless of her relationship status, she and ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne, are in a messy Twitter row for the entire world to see.

“Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it,” Bella Thorne tweeted late last night, around midnight.

Tana replied to the tweet with, “????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me……………….. wtf is this b :/.”

Bella then quoted the tweet and replied: “U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter.”

To that tweet, Tana replied, “dude what are you doing bella? like i have no idea why you’re mad, i’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally f**king nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you.”

The conversation stops there, which leaves fans unsure of how, or if the exes worked it out.

Although there is no confirmation, some fans assume that because Tana was seen leaving a club with Bella’s ex, Mod Sun, Tana broke “girl code.”

This tiff would be another clue pointing to the fact that her relationship with Jake Paul is just for the cameras.

Catch Tana Turns 21 every Monday on MTV’s YouTube channel.