Becky Conzelman death: CrossFit Games athlete star dead at 47, cause of death revealed

Becky Conzelman, 5-time Crossfit Games athlete and 2x National Track Champion, has died at age 47. The Trinity Competitions Facebook page announced the tragic news that Conzelman had passed away. The CrossFit center also revealed that Becky Conzelman’s cause of death was related to a brain aneurysm she had suffered over a week ago on March 27.

In a tribute, Trinity Competitions stated the following:

“Becky’s love for Jesus was evident every day in how she loved everyone. Her soul radiated light and her smile was contagious. She was a fierce and gifted athlete as well, a loyal and trusted friend, and most of all a soldier for Christ.”

Following Becky Conzelman’s death, many tributes have poured in on social media.

Last week, we here at @cfthunderbolt did a workout called "Champion", honoring Becky Conzelman of Faith RXd. We heard Becky passed away yesterday ❤ Steve, Wendy, Kim K., and Yuka missed that day, so they did… https://t.co/nq7wdj21Z4 — CrossFit Thunderbolt (@CFThunderbolt) April 7, 2019

She left such a huge mark of Faith and joy in everything in life on my son, Tyler. I’m so sad she didn’t make it. My heart hurts for all of you. May Becky keep doing her CrossFit in heaven. 🙏💔 — Fight Cover Ups (@imprisonTrump45) April 7, 2019

Becky Conzelman was one of the most godly women I have ever met. Her death is painful to all of us who knew her. At the same time, I know she longed to see Christ. Rejoice that she will now be with him for eternity. @BeckyConzelman — Russell Berger (@BergerRussell) April 7, 2019

Conzelman was a remarkable athlete and along with her accomplishments in Crossfit, Becky was a US National Track Cycling team member. The mother of two is the co-founder of FAITH RXD, which is a Christian fitness community uniting faith and fitness.

On her Instagram page, Becky shared many fitness and family orientated post to her followers.

Becky Conzelman grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she competed in numerous sports including soccer, swimming, diving, track, according to her FaithRXD biography. She went on to Miami University and graduated in BA in Speech Communication/Public Relations.

Faith Rx’d is celebrating Conzelman’s life 3 pm on Saturday, April 13th at Back Country CrossFit, 8990 Barrons Blvd, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129, according to an Instagram post above announcing her death.

Becky is survived by her husband and two children, her parents and siblings.