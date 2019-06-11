Beat Shazam contestant dies: What was winner Alan Smith’s cause of death?

On Monday night, television viewers saw an emotional episode featuring Beat Shazam contestant Alan Smith. His episode was touching not only because he did well during his appearance, but it was a posthumous appearance for Smith.

It had fans who weren’t aware of the situation asking, what was Alan Smith’s cause of death?

Beat Shazam contestant Alan Smith was a soul singer

Alan Smith was a member of the soul tribute group called the Sensational Soul Cruisers. He participated in the band for 17 years along with 10 other group members.

They performed various Motown hits from the likes of Chicago, The Temptations, the Four Tops, as well as Earth, Wind, and Fire.

That musical skill and talent came in handy for Alan and his game show partner Taheem. They were able to pull off an impressive win on Monday’s episode.

In the Beat Shazam video clip below, Alan and Taheem spoke to Jamie Foxx about getting to play with Bruce Springsteen.

Smith dies before Beat Shazam episode aired

Alan Smith died months ahead of the recent Beat Shazam episode making it onto television. He was 49-years-old at the time. According to a report from Courier Post, the former Sensational Soul Cruisers singer passed away from a sudden heart attack.

His fellow band member Steve Barlotta, the group’s tenor sax player, received a call from police ahead of a scheduled gig for the Soul Cruiser.

Barlotta described Smith as a “gentle soul” and the unofficial “goodwill ambassador of the band.”

Following the episode, Beat Shazam show host Jamie Foxx paid tribute to the late singer and contestant in a tweet on Monday night. He included a video clip of Alan and Taheem, showing off the pair as they grooved to one of the hits on the show.

For those of you who watched tonight's episode, as you may have seen, Alan is no longer with us. We are thankful we met this wonderful spirit. He came to our show, shared his light and we are deeply saddened. Praying for Taheem, his family and sending our condolences. #BeatShazam pic.twitter.com/UulZJOXTeI — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 11, 2019

It was certainly an emotional episode all around. The duo of Alan and Taheem advanced to the next week after winning $260,000 on Beat Shazam.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to arrive for the latest soul singer Alan Smith as he is remembered for bringing joy to people everywhere.

The game show Beat Shazam airs new episodes on Monday nights on FOX at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.