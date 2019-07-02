Barbara Palvin puckers up for adorable selfie with dog

Barbara Palvin has a selfie competition with a dog in her latest Instagram post — puckering up for the camera as the dog appears to do the same.

The Hungarian model and Victoria’s Secret Angel posted the selfie as she bid farewell to her homeland for a trip abroad, writing “Bye bye Hungary”.

She had earlier posted an Instagram Story replying to one from Alexina Graham, who was made an Angel at the same time as her, which described the amazing feeling they felt when they were made Victoria’s Secret Angels earlier this year.

Graham wrote alongside a photo of the pair together, “The day we were on set together and we became official Angels: we were given our rings, we still couldn’t quite believe it and we got super emotional. To share this moment with one of your best friends is amazing. Love You B.”

Palvin repsponded, “Love you more.”

The model is dating american actor Dylan Sprouse, the brother of Cole Sprouse, and has posted several recent photos of them together, including one last month celebrating their one-year anniversary together — with photos showing some of their happiest moments as a couple. The pair live together in Brooklyn.

Palvin was first discovered as a model when she was just 13, while walking around the streets of Hungary’s capital city Budapest.

She became a Victoria’s Secret Angel earlier this year after first making her debut on the catwalk for the brand back in 2012. However, she didn’t appear in a Victoria’s Secret runway show again until 2018 — two years after she was named ‘Rookie of the Year’ in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

She has graced covers around the world from everything from Vogue and MArie Claire to Harper’s Bazaar, and has been in campaigns for Giorgio Armani and H&M among many others. As well as being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she is also an ambassador for L’Oreal.

Palvin admitted earlier this year that despite being at the top of the modeling game, she isn’t really into fashion. She said in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Location event in Miami, “I’ve definitely learned a few things through 13 years of work, but fashion still doesn’t really excite me.

“I really would just go with something that’s comfortable. It doesn’t matter the brand. If it feels right on my body, I’ll take it.”