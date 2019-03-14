Barbara Kavovit net worth: How rich is The Real Housewives of New York star?

By Mary Jane

14th March 2019 1:13 PM ET

Barbara Kavovit is the newest housewife to join The Real Housewives of New York, and while she’s expressed pleasure in supporting her friend Luann de Lesseps throughout her sobriety battle, she’s mentioned little about her own life.

During Episode 2, which aired on Bravo last night, Kavovit invited the majority of the women over to a Hamptons house for a clambake. The house appeared to be Barbara’s and the house was huge.

It didn’t take long for people to question her net worth, as this single mother of one appears to be doing very well for herself.

So, what is her net worth?

Surprisingly, there’s not much information about her personal net worth, as she’s had a rollercoaster journey with her finances. In 2018, she was mentioned in a Crain’s article, which claimed she was running a $27 million construction business. Barbara made no mention of how much she takes as her personal salary.

Back in 2005, Barbara Kavovit’s journey to success in the construction industry was featured on Inc. She explains that she was watching Sex and the City in 2001. In the episode, Samantha had just moved into a new apartment and she was struggling to put up curtains.

Barbara, who had worked in the construction industry, felt frustrated that women were perceived as being helpless when it came to doing chores around the house.

That’s when the idea of her toolkit came to be.

Kavovit opens up about her experience in the construction industry, revealing that she worked with major companies, like IBM, iVillage, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. During her best year in business, she reportedly had $60 million worth of business.

Operations ceased after September 11, 2001, as the construction business clogged up in New York. This was when she decided to pursue the toolkit idea. As it turns out, viewers of The Real Housewives of New York are digging the toolkit idea.

Barbara keeps a spare tool kit on her car. I kinda love her for that. I always have tools in my truck and in my house. #RHONY — Is it just me? (@misnsomething) March 7, 2019

I like Barbara. I want a tool kit. #rhony — Kimmie (@kimmieswatching) March 14, 2019

Barbara explains how she managed to raise $8,000 for a prototype to make the toolkit for women. She would later create the Dorm Survival Kit, which sells just as well.

After six months of pushing, she managed to get the toolkit into JCPenny stores. She’s made no mention of sales or earning numbers.

In 2015, Barbara Kavovit filed for bankruptcy. At the time, she owed $1.17 million to creditors. Her debt was an accumulation of business income debt, credit card debt, unpaid rent, and legal fees. At the time, she noted that her monthly income was $20,000, possibly from her construction business.

Pryor Cashman was listed as a creditor in her bankruptcy filing, and he sued her in 2009 for unpaid legal fees. After a trial, she was found guilty of owing him $420,145.43. With interest payments and disbursements, she actually owed upwards of $673,247.88.

Even though Cashman wanted the judge to get him his money, she refused to pay, asking the complaint to be dismissed. Radar Online reported in September 2018 that the legal issue was continuing.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.