Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron hits on Jennifer Garner and fans want him to date her

Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is single and apparently looking to mingle.

The former reality star was caught flirting with Jennifer Garner on Instagram, as she joked about her selection of profile pictures on her various social profiles.

In the post, captured by Comments By Celebs, Garner shared photos of her LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder profile pictures. She appeared to be her joking around, as she doesn’t actually use these specific photos on her profiles.

One person commented, telling her that she should switch her Instagram photo for her Tinder photo.

Garner responded to the comment, writing, “Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?”

Tyler jumped right into the conversation, tagging Jennifer, replying, “I’m still swiping right.”

It didn’t take long for people to chime in on his flirting. Surprisingly, people were all for them dating.

“I’m here for Tyler dating Jennifer Garner. Coug it up,” Kirbie Johnson wrote in response to the photo, hinting that it is quite alright for Tyler to “cougar-it-up.”

“I wish Brad Pitt was on Instagram,” Lauren Zima wrote, flipping the situation for fans flirting with a male celebrity.

But not everyone thought Tyler’s comment was cute. “He’s so thirsty for attention,” a user named minag06 wrote in response to the photo.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Tyler and Hannah ended things when they were filming The Bachelorette. After Jed Wyatt’s betrayal, Hannah inquired about dating Tyler, and the two went out for drinks and spent a night together.

Then, that same week, Tyler was spotted with supermodel Gigi Hadid. This all happened back in August. The two never confirmed a romance but were spotted going on dates and kissing in public.

They ended their fling in October, and in November, he was linked to Stassie Karanikolaou.

Since then, he has kept a low profile in terms of his dating life, but he could be ready to pursue a new relationship.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.