Baby Soulja dead? The Florida rapper’s brother says he is still alive despite death rumors

Charles Doles, better known as Baby Soulja, was rumored to be dead with fans leaving him tributes. However, it appears that the Florida rapper is still alive after his brother took to Facebook to clear up the rumors.

Baby Soulja’s brother Mike Jones posted the following on Facebook: “Man listen my brother Charles Doles not dead if u ain’t heard it from one of his family members it’s not true ion know who hacked bruh shit but it ain’t real..”

Multiple social media posts went viral claiming that Baby Soulja died after it was revealed that he was involved in an automobile accident.

In his most recent Instagram post, Baby Soulja asked for prayers from fans and denied reports that he was robbed.

“Get well Baby Soulja: he needs lots of prayers and to set the record straight.. he did not get robbed so please stop saying that.. don’t believe the media.”

The Instagram post was filled with ‘RIP’ messages from fans who believed that the Florida rapper had died.

The rumors about his death went viral on Twitter after a fake Instagram post stated that Baby Soulja was pronounced dead at the hospital. The rapper’s brother said that his Instagram page was hacked.

Baby Soulja is best known for his song Dirty featuring Bossie Badazz and he has also worked with Florida sensation Kodak Black.

Before his car accident last week, Baby Soulja went viral after live streaming a domestic incident with his girlfriend in which he berated and kicked her.

The rapper was arrested last year for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a firearm. He allegedly hit rapper Kolyon with a pistol following an in-studio dispute.

Baby Soulja should not be confused with the Crank That rapper Soulja Boy.