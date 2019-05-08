Ayesha Curry on Red Table Talk: Twitter reacts after ‘male attention’ comment

Ayesha Curry, celebrity cook, cookbook author and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, caused a stir on Twitter after she revealed on Jada Pinkett Smiths’ Red Table Talk on Tuesday that the attention her husband gets from other women makes her feel insecure because she hasn’t been getting any male attention since they married.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that there are all these women, throwing themselves [at him], but me, in the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” Ayesha said. “I have zero… this sounds weird… male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?'”

Pinkett Smith, who is also married to a superstar, Will Smith, said she knew how Curry was feeling because she “dealt with that for years too” as younger woman paid attention to her husband.

“I don’t want it,” Curry continued, “but it would be nice to know that someone’s looking.”

“You’re beautiful,” Pinkett Smith reassured her. “Don’t ever think for one minute that [there aren’t] some men out there looking at you.”

Many fans on Twitter were taken aback by Ayesha remarks and wondered why a beautiful woman married to a great man like Steph with whom she shares great kids would want attention from other men.

A holy woman like Ayesha want attentions from the dogs? — ANOTHER™️EDDIE🗞#TMC (@LooxeyTunes) May 7, 2019

I agree with Ayesha’s comment. I don’t look for the attention of other men but it is nice knowing like “damn, I still got it” regardless of if I have a man or not. — Brianna Marie ✨ (@Bre____ForLife) May 7, 2019

Ayesha Curry definitely just released the hounds while her husband is in the midst of a shaky playoff run, you absolutely hate to see it. — Kazeem Famuyide 🏁 (@RealLifeKaz) May 7, 2019

So wait, men are trash for respecting Ayesha Curry’s marriage? But, also trash because she isn’t getting attention from men outside her marriage? pic.twitter.com/QWDWFZhtwM — Tyrone Lannister (@CBturnedHeel) May 7, 2019

If Steph Curry said what Ayesha Curry said, the female world would be slaughtering his everything 🤦🏾‍♂️ — @CrispyGoon__CJ (@CrispyGoon__CJ) May 8, 2019

Other fans posted memes to mock her comment.

Ayesha Curry coming home after a long day of being respected by men pic.twitter.com/4XxdZs4s2v — LivingLavie⚡️☀️🌍 (@ItsHaJay) May 8, 2019

But other fans, mostly female fans, came to her defense.

All sis said was I just want to know if I still got it..

now y’all hate Ayesha for being human? — Are You Valet? (@ScottieBeam) May 7, 2019

Ayesha Curry was vulnerable about insecurities folks deal with daily. I call that brave. We can choose to accept invitation to discuss the ways our socialization damages confidence. Confidence is essential to success, yet we damage it in women daily. That’s the discussion. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) May 7, 2019

People hating Ayesha Curry for admitting how she feels is ass backwards to me. We’re all insecure in some area. She shouldn’t be getting crucified for telling her truth. — May 21st 🎈 (@atkelli_) May 7, 2019

I can’t believe you guys are still talking about Ayesha. Leave the girl alone — adababyy (@itsadannia) May 7, 2019

Ayesha said her husband gets a ton of obvious attention in public and she doesn't. My guess is she's not actually paying attention to the guys + men know her husband and feel inferior. That aside, how is it hard for y'all to see how that could suck for her? This is simple. — EJ (@iwrightmusic) May 7, 2019

Ayesha is not the problem. She's the victim of the same shit the rest of us are dealing with. She's just unlucky enough to do it as a public figure. To make fun of that and bring up her use of medication is UGLY. Idk what feminist texts y'all follow, but reread them. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) May 7, 2019

Ayesha was honest, open, and vulnerable about herself, her marriage, and the (very real) possibility of her very famous, very wealthy, very fine husband cheating—and that makes her a “pick me?” Words mean things. We can’t apply them as we please to people we dislike. — Evette Dionne 🏁 (@freeblackgirl) May 7, 2019

Ayesha Curry's comments are not being taken in full context of who and what she is. She is a 30 yr old woman who has been married most of her 20s, and has had 3 kids. After 3 kids (hell, 1), it can be hard to feel as attractive as you once were, and validation feels nice. 1/ — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) May 7, 2019

Some tried to reassure her that men were looking but were only respecting her husband.

Stephen Curry, born in March 1988, plays for the Golden State Warriors. He is a six-time NBA All-Star who has won three NBA championships with the Warriors. He has been named twice as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. He is widely considered one of the greatest shooters in the history of the sport.

Stephen Curry married his longtime Canadian-American sweetheart Ayesha Alexander in July 2011 and together they have three children, Riley, Ryan and Canon.