Ayesha Curry on Red Table Talk: Twitter reacts after ‘male attention’ comment

8th May 2019 9:49 AM ET
Ayesha Curry says she feels insecure about the attention hubby Steph gets from other women. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/AdMedia

Ayesha Curry, celebrity cook, cookbook author and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry, caused a stir on Twitter after she revealed on Jada Pinkett Smiths’ Red Table Talk on Tuesday that the attention her husband gets from other women makes her feel insecure because she hasn’t been getting any male attention since they married.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that there are all these women, throwing themselves [at him], but me, in the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” Ayesha said. “I have zero… this sounds weird…  male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?'”

Pinkett Smith, who is also married to a superstar, Will Smith, said she knew how Curry was feeling because she “dealt with that for years too” as younger woman paid attention to her husband.

“I don’t want it,” Curry continued, “but it would be nice to know that someone’s looking.”

“You’re beautiful,” Pinkett Smith reassured her. “Don’t ever think for one minute that [there aren’t] some men out there looking at you.”

Many fans on Twitter were taken aback by Ayesha remarks and wondered why a beautiful woman married to a great man like Steph with whom she shares great kids would want attention from other men.

Other fans posted memes to mock her comment.

But other fans, mostly female fans, came to her defense.

Some tried to reassure her that men were looking but were only respecting her husband.

Stephen Curry, born in March 1988, plays for the Golden State Warriors. He is a six-time NBA All-Star who has won three NBA championships with the Warriors. He has been named twice as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. He is widely considered one of the greatest shooters in the history of the sport.

Stephen Curry married his longtime Canadian-American sweetheart Ayesha Alexander in July 2011 and together they have three children, Riley, Ryan and Canon.

