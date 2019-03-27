Avicii’s death: Family launches mental health and suicide prevention foundation to help people like Tim Bergling

27th March 2019 3:35 PM ET

DJ Avicii, real name is Tim Bergling, passed away on April 20, 2018. His death came as a shock as he was only 28 years old, but his family issued a statement, saying “he could not go on any longer.”

Now, almost a year after his death, his family wants to give back.

Tim’s family revealed they are launching The Tim Bergling Foundation, which will raise money for a variety of causes, including mental health and suicide prevention.

The charity also hopes to raise money and awareness for other issues important to the late DJ, including climate change, developmental assistance, nature conservation, and endangered species.

“Tim wanted to make a difference — starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit,” the family said in a statement when announcing this new foundation.

Avicii died while visiting Oman, and his family traveled there to retrieve his body. About a week after his death, the family released a statement saying he was a fragile and artistic soul, who was an overachiever and hard worker.

The statement also revealed he struggled with thoughts about the meaning of life, life itself, and happiness. He wanted to find peace, and the family suggested he had taken his own life.

The suicide theory was backed up by the Oman police, who said that there was no evidence of foul play. TMZ later revealed that sources claimed he took his life with a broken wine bottle, causing deep wounds. The report states he died to due to massive blood loss.

View this post on Instagram Studiomode A post shared by Avicii (@avicii) on Feb 15, 2018 at 9:50am PST

At the time of his death, Avicii had retired from touring for 2 years but was still making music. It was his plan to continue making and releasing music, but not return to the hectic touring schedule.

In the emotional documentary, Avicii: True Stories, the DJ constantly talks about how he doesn’t want to perform live and wants to get out of any scheduled performances.

“There was never an end to the shows, even when I hit a wall,” the DJ says early in the film. “My life is all about stress.”

At one point, he even says, “It will kill me,” when referencing the hectic touring schedule.

In 2016, he fired his manager and retired, and the final scene of the documentary shows him playing guitar on the beach in the middle of nowhere. Sadly, he would take his own life a short time later.

Avicii was best known for his hits, Levels and Wake Me Up.