Austin McBroom of The ACE Family facing rape allegations after Cole Carrigan video

Professional makeup artist and social media influencer Cole Carrigan has accused The ACE Family YouTuber and Instagram star Austin McBroom of raping one of his friends.

Cole Carrigan, a former Team 10 member, made the rape allegation against McBroom in a YouTube video uploaded yesterday (October 14). He said he felt compelled to come forward with the allegation because the alleged victim was too scared and ashamed to come forward herself.

Carrigan claimed that the alleged victim was a friend. He said she was very distraught and was crying hysterically when she called him on June 22 and told him that the alleged rape incident happened on a yacht in Miami. The alleged victim claimed that Austin McBroom, his dad, and a security guard, were involved in the incident.

Cole had been posting tweets alluding to the allegation against McBroom earlier in the month before he finally made the video. He said he decided to make the video after a tweet he posted on October 11, below, got a a lot of attention. He said that after the tweet many people sent private messages sharing their personal experiences with McBroom.

i normally would never make a video like this but i think im going to tonight for the sake of my friend and every other victim involved with austin mcbroom. you have 2 fucking daughters you sick fuck. i have every receipt. do i do it since they paid off drama alert $500k to hush? — cole (@ColeCarrigann) October 11, 2019

Carrigan claimed that the messages he received made him believe the alleged incident was not the first time something similar had happened, so he felt he had to come forward to prevent anything happening again.

how does no one know their entire brand is fake? austin has fucked so many of my friends RECENTLY (even one girl with his own FATHER) and catherine knows and is OK with it. as long as he’s home in time for the vlogs!!! 😂💯 https://t.co/prJPziAk9c — cole (@ColeCarrigann) October 3, 2019

this whole situation is making me feel so uneasy. i hate inserting myself into shit but when it involves my friend it becomes my business and knowing the disgusting, CRIMINAL acts going on behind closed doors with this family makes me SICK. 🤢 — cole (@ColeCarrigann) October 11, 2019

the fact that millions of people are unknowingly supporting a cheater and a rapist makes me fucking sick to my stomach. and paying off a drama channel $500k to stay QUIET? — cole (@ColeCarrigann) October 11, 2019

“i didn’t sign an NDA come arrest me” — cole (@ColeCarrigann) October 14, 2019

wait is this bitch delusional? how does this have anything to do with RAPE? u can’t photoshop blood onto a bed? don’t be a fucking idiot https://t.co/9X7Y4UjntX — cole (@ColeCarrigann) October 15, 2019

Carrigan also alleged that after his tweet on October 11, McBroom tweeted a threat to his friend (see video above), warning about “serious consequences” if she and Carrigan acted further on the allegation.

Carrigan said he told his friend to ignore the threat. He then said that YouTuber Daniel “KEEMSTAR” Keem who runs the YouTube channel DramaAlert reached out to him to inquire about the story behind the tweet. KEEMSTAR asked him about what happened and he gave KEEMSTAR a rundown.

KEEMSTAR also reportedly asked to talk with his friend. Carrigan said he convinced his friend to talk to KEEMSTAR because it would help her to get justice and also encourage other girls in similar situations to come forward.

After speaking with KEEMSTAR, Carrigan expected him to make a video about the allegations but he did not. After he waited a while, he reportedly got in touch with KEEMSTAR to inquire why he hadn’t made and posted a video about the alleged rape. He said he asked KEEMSTAR how much they paid him to keep quiet, and KEEMSTAR reportedly texted back “$500K.”

Carrigan alleged that KEEMSTAR was aware of the alleged rape incident, but he decided to not make the video after he allegedly received money.

KEEMSTAR has since tweeted several responses, casting doubt on Carrigan’s reliability as a source and highlighting the fact the claims came from an anonymous source

Anonymous allegations do nothing. Because nobody can take them serious. Be as mad as you want but we are all speaking the truth and you are acting emotional without using your logical brain. If facts hurt your feelings then stop reading my gospel tweets. https://t.co/Lv57jLtjRl — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 15, 2019

I literally just got off the phone with anonymous source that said that you raped them? Now do you see the issue with anonymous allegations? https://t.co/a0j0se71Ah — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 15, 2019

Serious allegations should not come from an anonymous source… that’s ridiculous and impossible for anyone to believe. https://t.co/eQokiWfOEr — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 15, 2019

Myself and my team have been working on the Ace family cheating story for months if not a year. I am going to come out with a story and Clown Carrigan is not going to discredit me before I do. So yeah I need to defend my self to actually take down ace family! https://t.co/AtmJ6QG8zp — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 15, 2019

KEEMSTAR also said that his response to Carrigan that he received $500k to keep quiet about the rape allegation was only a joke. He said he was just being sarcastic because he thought that Carrigan’s question about how much he received to keep quiet was rude.

500K as a joke he literally does not respond. & if I was paid $500k why the fuck would I tell Cole when obviously he wants to ruin the Ace family? After no response from him. I texted him back saying i’m being sarcastic. NO RESPONSE AGAIN! Clown Carrigan everyone! pic.twitter.com/QUARUCXaaj — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 15, 2019

I Tweeted this two days ago… and text him saying I was being sarcastic because I thought it was fucking rude that he would even think that I would take some type of bribe and he still posted fake bullshit. Also he leaked my number. https://t.co/9FnixZhmhZ — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 15, 2019

KEEMSTAR also posted a video branding Carrigan a “clout chaser.”

Ace family Rape Allegations ! pic.twitter.com/2lC49QET8U — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 15, 2019

Carrigan reportedly told his friend that because KEEMSTAR had allegedly been paid to keep quiet he himself would have to come forward about the allegation, so he sought her permission and she agreed.

Carrigan said he decided to come forward because his friend was too scared and ashamed to come forward herself.

According to Carrigan, the alleged rape happened on a yacht and involved McBroom, his father, a security guard, and two other men.

In the video, Carrigan presented photos of the aftermath of the alleged rape as evidence. One photo shows blood on the alleged victim’s bed sheet after the alleged rape on June 22. He also presented text messages that were claimed to have been exchanged after the alleged incident.

In the video, Carrigan called his friend on his phone and she gave more details. She said she could not resist because she was drunk, but claimed she kept saying no.

The allegation by Carrigan has caused widespread shock on Twitter. Carrigan’s video, uploaded to YouTube yesterday, has received more than 2.5 million views. Many have taken to Twitter to demand action against Austin McBroom, although others have expressed skepticism.

The Ace family should've been cancelled the day Austin Mcbroom took his fiance’s 5 year old sister into a sex shop and filmed her sucking a dick shaped lollipop for views on snapchat… — 🐝utd🦋 (@MR10UTDJL14) October 15, 2019

i could care less abt the ace family but i def just stumbled across a whole ass video on austin mcbroom r*ping a girl w/ all the receipts & i cant wrap my head around such disgusting people being so “well off” in life — maya (@mymnqg) October 15, 2019

i lost my virginity to someone who wouldn’t take no for an answer… i was 15. i don’t take the accusations made toward the ace family lightly. im disgusted like fucking nauseous — thomas 🦇 (@ThomasBeautyy) October 15, 2019

Some Twitter users have also been demanding that the entire ACE Family get “cancelled” over the rape allegation. Others have been trolling Catherine Paiz, Austin McBroom’s partner.

catherine sitting at home with 2 daughters knowing her partner is an active rapist and a cheater? if you are willing to let power, money and publicity overrule your children you don’t deserve them! ace family are done🤢🤢🤢 #acefamilyisoverparty #acefamilycancelled pic.twitter.com/oNHQN3ajUm — 🕊🌴🦋𝓿𝓮𝔃-𝓮𝓶𝓲𝓵𝔂 (@vezemilyy) October 15, 2019

never liked the ace family, they always gave me fraudulent vibes but lbh, nothing’s gonna happen to austin mcbroom, catherine isn’t gonna leave him bc the bitch is $ hungry & everybody’s gonna forget about these rape allegations towards him & it’s gonna get sweeped under the rug pic.twitter.com/TJpRWFzC0R — g 🇲🇽 (@scftserved) October 15, 2019

The worst part of this Austin McBroom / Ace Family rape allegations is Catherine’s response. A mother of 2 young girls laughing at the father of her children being accused of rape alongside her children’s grandfather… I am so disgusted with her as a mother — 🥀KHALICECE thee ITALI STALLI🐉 (@MissCassieEspo) October 15, 2019

Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom have been in a relationship for some years, and they have two kids. McBroom is yet to respond over the allegations.