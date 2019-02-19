Ashley Trowers: Everything you need to know about Rich Dollaz and Miracle Kaye Hall’s daughter on Love & Hip Hop

Ashley has been making many appearances this season on Love & Hip Hop: New York. Pic credit: @asshhlleeyy/Instagram

On this season of Love & Hip Hop: New York, we’ve seen a whole different side of Rich Dollaz as he helps deal with the fallout after his baby mama Miracle Kaye Hall faces the consequences of shooting her husband Theaudry Hall last year.

Caught in the middle is their daughter, Ashley Trowers, who was there when the shooting happened and is even credited with driving her stepfather to the hospital afterward.

Ashley was first seen on Love & Hip Hop: New York during Season 7, when she temporarily came to stay with her father in New York City. She was raised in Memphis, Tennessee by her mother Miracle before moving to Mississippi with her family just a few years back.

Now, we’re seeing a lot more of Ashley on Love & Hip Hop: New York again because of her mother’s legal nightmare. On the upcoming episode, we’ll get to see Rich Dollaz sit down with his daughter to ask her what is going on in her life in an effort to help her stay on track.

What Rich learns, via her mother and also confirmed by Ashley, is that she’s having a hard time coping with her mom’s legal drama and it’s having a direct affect on her education. Ashley says she can’t concentrate on school so she just isn’t going, which is the one thing Rich didn’t want to happen.

Who is Ashley Trowers?

Aside from what we’ve seen play out on Love & Hip Hop: New York, many fans want to know more about Rich Dollaz’ daughter Ashley and we’ve compiled the most important things to know.

Ashley is just 19 years old and went to school at Cordova High School. She is currently enrolled in college now and has aspirations to work in the entertainment industry like her father.

She also shares her last name, Trowers, with her dad, Rich Dollaz. For those who weren’t aware, Rich’s full, real name is Richard Ashton Trowers.

While she got her surname from her dad, Ashley sure does look a lot like her mom, as evidenced in all the selfies she has shared that include Miracle Kaye Hall in them.

Ashley is very close to both of her parents and also has several siblings including at least two brothers and a sister that are all fathered by Rich Dollaz. We can’t tell you much about them, though, because Rich hasn’t shared information about any of his children other than Ashley.

Rich and Miracle’s daughter also has at least one sibling on her mom’s side, as evidenced by a divorce filing made by Miracle in 2016 that was later rescinded.

In it, she files for a “divorce with children” which wouldn’t be needed if Ashley was the only child because she was fathered by Rich and not Theaudry Hall.

Ashley on social media

As Ashley continues to appear on Love & Hip Hop: New York, her social media profiles continue to grow. Currently, she has accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

Ashley Trowers’ Instagram account now boasts more than 61,000 followers. She often posts pictures of herself there and many times, those pictures include various members of her family too.

She even gave “uncle” Peter Gunz a shout out on Instagram for his birthday.

Her Facebook seems a bit more personal and while anyone can view the many pictures she’s shared, Ashley isn’t accepting friend requests and you can’t even follow her there.

From the way things look right now, we’ve only seen the beginning from Ashley Trowers as she grows into a beautiful young woman and works to make her parents proud.

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.