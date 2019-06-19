Ashley Martson Lupus flare up lands 90 Day Fiance star back in the hospital

Ashley Martson has been unlucky in love and with her health in recent months. It’s no secret that the 90 Day Fiance star suffers from Lupus and has been hospitalized with complications from the disorder.

Now we’ve learned Ashley is back in the hospital after a recent flare-up started giving her trouble.

After the most recent Lupus flare-up started giving her trouble, Ashley spoke to E! News and filled them in on her current health status.

“I am dealing with a lupus flare-up and pyelonephritis,” Ashley told E! News. “I also have a large cyst on my left ovary the surgeons are coming down to evaluate if they need to remove or not. They have started an IV of Levaquin and have me in morphine and Zofran.”

Ashley was hospitalized a few times since 90 Day Fiance viewers got to know her. She spent a few days in the hospital in December.

She returned to the hospital in January and spent a few days getting help when reportedly learning she might need a new kidney.

News that Ashley Martson received medical attention due to another Lupus flare-up comes after reports she was planning to go to rehab for depression treatment.

It wasn’t too long ago she announced she was filing for divorce from Jay Smith for the second time. She certainly hasn’t had an easy time lately, and that likely could make her health complications worse.