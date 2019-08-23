Ashley Martson keeps getting mail from inmates, asks 90 Day Fiance fans for help

The strangest thing keeps happening to Ashley Martson and she doesn’t understand why. After receiving yet another envelope from someone serving time in prison, she is reaching out to 90 Day Fiance fans for help.

“Can someone explain to me how inmates continuously get my address?!? I don’t get it!” Ashley wrote. “DM me please this is a serious question.”

Ashley’s plea came after receiving yet another piece of mail from someone serving time in prison. She even shared photos of the mail she’s received while wondering how these guys were able to get her address.

Ashley’s followers were quick to weigh in, sharing their ideas about how her address may have landed in the hands of the incarcerated. She also shared those responses with her fans.

“Watch that whole thing with your address and the inmates. I hope that’s your old address,” one of the responses said before suggesting that Jay Smith could be to blame. “Your ex probably wrote that down in prison. They pass s**t like that around. Trade it for other things. At least that’s how it was when I worked at Cumberland County.”

Others suggested that Ashley Martson’s address was possibly obtained using a contraband cell phone and a search on a site like Spokeo.

Thankfully, Ashley said that the address is old and she is currently using a P.O. Box, so she’s not necessarily in danger. However, the onslaught of prison mail definitely has her rattled.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Ashley did recently reveal that she moved after her split from her 90 Day Fiance ex. Is the fact that it’s going to the old address proof that Jay Smith is behind this?