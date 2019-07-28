Ashley Martson charged for assault and could go to jail for tossing fire extinguisher through Jay Smith’s window

Right now, Jay Smith is still behind bars after violating his PFA order and then getting moved to an immigration detention center but he’s not the only one who could end up behind bars.

Ashley Martson is also facing jail time after throwing a fire extinguisher through his window, and she has a court hearing coming up soon.

Back in June, Ashley admitted to Jon Yates during an Instagram Q&A that she was arrested after an altercation with Jay Smith which took place after he moved out.

Ashley explained that her anger toward Jay wasn’t because he was with another woman but because he took her son’s Playstation when he moved out. The 90 Day Fiance star explained that he did it all on purpose so that she would have to come by and pick it up.

Except when Ashley showed up to get her son’s video game console back, Jay wouldn’t let her have it. So out of anger, she picked up a fire extinguisher that was hanging outside and she threw it through his window.

After that incident, Ashley Martson was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief but she wasn’t actually charged with anything until late in July.

The West Shore Regional Police Chief told Afterbuzz TV that Ashley wanted Jay charged in the incident as well but so far, no charges have been filed against him.

It was also reported that Ashley has a court date related to the extinguisher incident on August 28. If she is convicted of criminal mischief, she’ll have to pay a fine and pay restitution for the damages that she caused.

If she is convicted of assault too, she’ll be looking at an even harsher punishment that could include up to a $5,000 fine and up to two years in prison.

Ashley has said that she wishes she didn’t get back together with Jay. Both of them have been in trouble with the law since then and Jay is even at risk of getting deported and is still in ICE custody now.