A$AP Rocky sex tape allegedly leaked online: Fans think tattoos prove man in video is rapper

A sex video purportedly featuring rapper A$AP Rocky has been sweeping social media — with fans claiming the tattoos of the man in the video prove it is the rapper.

The sex tape, titled Rock Hard BBC destroys Paig, was widely shared on various social media sites last night, including Reddit and Twitter, after it was first shared on Porn Hub.

Although it was claimed that the sex tape shows A$AP Rocky, it is not possible to confirm the identity of the male performer in the video because his face is not shown.

However, many Twitter and Reddit users appear convinced that the man in the video was the 31-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers.

They claim that the tattoos on the male performer’s belly and left hand confirmed that the man is ASAP Rocky.

video titled "Rock hard BBC destroys PAIG" lmaoo. that's defo asap rocky 😭😂😂 — 💤 (@_kozysama) December 19, 2019

Look at the tattoo on his stomach and compare it to his tattoo they are the same, ASAP Rocky has a tattoo saying ASAP on his stomach. Look 👀 — Nicki Queen (@Excuseme010) December 19, 2019

i didn’t think it was asap rocky until i looked up his hand tattoo…we should’ve left his ass in sweden with that weak ass stroke. pic.twitter.com/isL5ciQRSC — clitty mcguire (@plattoepuss) December 19, 2019

Many took to Twitter and Reddit overnight to comment on the alleged A$AP Rocky sex tape. Several Twitter users described it as disappointing and said that they were not impressed by the male performer’s talents in the bedroom.

So ASAP Rocky Sex tape leaked and apparently his stroke game is weak. Everybody disappointed but did y’all really think mr “I don’t care about black people bc I live in Beverly Hills now” really put work in? Come on son. — Mistletop (@TheMrMilan) December 19, 2019

Apparently ASAP Rocky has a sex tape and everyone is laughing. Saying his stroke game is weak. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ms. Real Marie (@real_marie) December 19, 2019

i can’t tell which i hâte more, my life or the asap rocky sex tape 😟 — enteryourtext.4 (@lav4_) December 19, 2019

me after seeing asap rocky weak ass sex tape pic.twitter.com/igdM5mnGcP — 𝙞 𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙩🐍 (@xovmichelle) December 19, 2019

The alleged leak comes after the rapper admitted to sex addiction in an interview with Esquire in October 2018.

While talking about his mansion in Beverly Hills, he revealed that he had a huge bed he designed himself that was worth $100,000 — and which he said he needed for his orgies.

“F**k**g gigantic,” he said. “But I need it because I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions.”

“Yeah man, lot of orgies,” he continued. “I’ve photographed and documented many of them. The women that I’m around are into that free-spirited s**t like me.”

ASAP Rocky claimed that he experienced his first orgy when he was only 13 years old.

The latest allegations also come after A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden and charged for assault in July. Monsters and Critics reported how Rocky was found guilty of assault by Stockholm District Court and handed a two-year suspended sentence.

The arrest led to a brief diplomatic incident between the U.S. and Swedish authorities after President Donald Trump intervened on A$AP Rocky’s behalf.