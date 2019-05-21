Artie Lange arrested again in New Jersey for violating drug probation

The veteran comedian and former TV and radio personality Artie Lange was arrested on Tuesday morning for violating his probation.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said on Tuesday that the former Howard Stern Show co-host was arrested on a drug court warrant at 7:42 a.m. at Freedom House, a halfway house in Clinton, Hunterdon County, N.J., and taken to the Essex County jail for violating his drug court program.

According to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, he will remain in Essex County jail until he appears in court for re-evaluation.

Describing the circumstances of Lange’s latest arrest, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said he looked sober and coherent but, according to Katherine Carter, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, he was arrested because he was “non-compliant with his drug court requirements.”

However, the exact nature of his “non-compliance” was not immediately known.

Lange’s arrest comes less than a week after he was seen working at a gas station in New Jersey as part of his drug rehabilitation program.

Lange, 51, was arrested in 2017 after being found in possession of heroin, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced in June 2018 to four years probation for drug possession and was required to enter a drug rehabilitation program.

This is not the first time that Lange has been arrested for violating his drug probation since being sentenced to four years of probation in June 2018. He was arrested and booked into jail for two weeks in late January 2019 after testing positive for cocaine for the second time in less than two months, according to the New Jersey Star-Ledger.

He then started his drug rehabilitation program which requires him to take a job. Artie Lange’s Twitter account shared a video of him working on a garbage truck and later at a gas station.

Just last week, Lange declared in a video posted to Twitter that he was complying with his program (see video below).

In an interview last week, he claimed he’d been sober for more than 110 days.

Lange is a stand-up comedian and actor best known for co-hosting The Howard Stern Show for more than eight years. He also appeared on HBO’s Crashing.