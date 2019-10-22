Are Laura and Raul hooking up? 90 Day Fiance star proclaims love for Evelin’s ‘other man,’ Deavan Clegg reacts

There was an interesting development down in Ecuador as part two of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Couples Tell All aired. Laura Jallali and Evelin’s “friend,” Raul, shared a video where they claimed to be a brand new couple.

In a video that has been making the rounds with 90 Day Fiance bloggers on Instagram, Laura and Raul are seen sitting very close together. Some fans of the TLC show even commented that Laura looks quite inebriated in the clip.

“So we have very interesting news to tell you all,” Laura said with a bit of a slur. “I want you to know that myself and Raul have developed a very special relationship.”

Then, after raising eyebrows and trying not to burst into giggles, Raul quickly kissed Laura on the mouth.

After that, Laura teased “exciting news coming” for the two of them and one could almost feel 90 Day Fiance fans let out a collective groan as visions of Laura returning next season with Raul threaten to haunt us.

Then, Laura commented on what a “great guy” Raul is and how “cute and adorable” she finds him — she also threw a zinger at ex-husband Aladin when she said that Raul really knows how to “please a woman.”

Laura and Raul spent the evening partying it up with Evelin Villegas, who is rumored to have split from Corey. So far, 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t buying the romance between Laura and Raul.

After all, Raul said during the first part of the Tell All that if Evelin and Corey ever split up, he’d love to shoot his shot. Then, he said that he still wants to be Corey’s best man if the two ever do get married.

After seeing Laura and Raul’s video on Monday night, 90 Day Fiance fans have reacted on social media and it’s safe to say that most are not impressed with this matchup. The consensus seems to be that this is all a joke, but even then, the backlash has been intense.

I almost felt bad for Laura, until she just went on Instagram live to announce her and Raul (Evelin's ex in Ecuador) are dating. Even if she is joking, this is sick! #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/yKwdr02jfc — Jamille (@Jamille_H) October 22, 2019

“WTF!! Did I miss an episode??” one person commented on Instagram.

“Laura is the new old mattress in the pig town!” wrote another.

Even Deavan Clegg, who recently called out her The Other Way costar, commented after seeing Laura and Raul’s video.

After all that went down, both on and off screen, with Laura Jallali on Monday night, it looks like 90 Day Fiance viewers would not prefer to see her back on the show, no matter how hard she tries to shake up an international romance.