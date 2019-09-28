Are Corey and Evelin back together? 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars following each other on social media again

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans seemed happy for Corey Rathgeber after he blocked (and assumedly) dumped Evelin Villegas earlier this month. However, that breakup may have been short-lived because eagle-eyed reality TV fans noticed that Corey and Evelin might have already made up.

Fans found out about Corey and Evelin’s breakup from her. It was in a video she shared on her Instagram stories. Evelin said she wanted to wish Corey a happy birthday but couldn’t because he had blocked her.

Now, fans of the TLC series may be learning that Corey and Evelin are back together but not because either one of them has said as much. Instead, the possibility that these The Other Way stars have reunited is all based on clues.

The first clue being that Corey and Evelin are back to following each other on Instagram, but that’s not all.

Corey met up with David and Annie in Scottsdale, Arizona and while there, they took him out for pizza. That may seem innocuous enough, but when David posted a picture of Corey and his pizza, his ring was clearly on display.

And despite Corey putting his ring, which is sitting on THAT finger, on display, there were still plenty of comments about his reported breakup with Evelin. Others also noticed that Corey might be trying to send a message. It’s not clear if he is trying to let 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans know something. Maybe, it’s just to let Evelin see that he’s wearing it, even when they aren’t together.

One of David Toborowsky’s Instagram followers wrote, “I see that Corey is wearing the ring sooooo???”

Another wrote, “Oh man I hope this is an old photo and he doesn’t wear that ring anymore!”

Time will tell if Evelin and Corey are back together, but from the way things look, they are at least on speaking terms at this point.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.