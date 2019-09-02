Are 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars Omar and Avery still together?

After finally meeting up in Lebanon and dealing with a few cultural differences that could tear them apart, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers want to know if Omar and Avery are still together.

Avery and Omar were introduced in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. She is a 19-year-old Muslim convert from Columbus, Ohio and he is a 24-year-old dentist from Syria.

Before they ever even met, Omar proposed to Avery and mailed her an engagement ring. The two planned to get married in Lebanon while her mom Teri was there with her and then, Avery planned to go back to Ohio.

Avery wants to move to Syria to be with Omar

However, Avery’s big secret was that she planned to head back to Syria after her return to the U.S. so that she and Omar could live together as husband and wife while he finished up periodontal school and the two worked on getting him a Visa to move to the U.S.

Being that Omar is from Syria and there is a travel ban keeping him from coming back with Avery right now, she has said that it could take them several months or even years to secure permission for Omar to move to the U.S. with her.

When Avery and her mom finally did make it to Lebanon, Omar seemed to be everything she imagined and then some. Still, her mom wasn’t impressed. Not only did she put him on the spot about what it means to be a Muslim wife and how he is allowed to treat Avery once they are married, but she also went out of her way to try and defy everything that he didn’t approve of.

Avery’s mom is a bad influence?

Teri pushed the envelope when trying on wedding dressing, wanting Avery to pick a dress that was form-fitting even though it wasn’t what Avery and Omar wanted. Then, when they all went out to dinner, she tried to get Avery to order wine. When Omar spoke up about alcohol being bad for you, not only did Teri argue with him but she ordered a Long Island iced tea.

With quite a few challenges standing in their way, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have been wondering if Avery and Omar are still together or if they called it quits.

Are Omar and Avery still together?

From what we can tell, Omar and Avery are still together. While they haven’t shared any photos showing if Avery is back in Ohio or if she has made her big move to Syria, the Before the 90 Days couple does have a joint Instagram account that is active and where they have posted pictures of them together as recently as earlier today.

Also, when fans have asked questions about them in the comments, Avery has been answering them. Most recently, someone asked what Omar was going to school for and she responded, explaining that he’s already a dentist but that he’s going to periodontal school so he can specialize in gum surgery.

With an education like that, if Omar is able to get a spousal visa and move to the U.S. to practice endodontics, his and Avery’s future will be set.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.