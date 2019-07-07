Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s godfather reportedly named: Who is Charlie van Straubenzee?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a statement released earlier in the week that they would not be sharing the names of royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s godparents.

However, the UK’s Sunday Times reported that a royal source revealed Charlie van Straubenzee is one of the godfathers.

Charlie van Straubenzee is believed to have been one of the 25-30 guests who attended Archie’s’ christening that took place on Saturday in the private chapel at Windsor Castle.

I can exclusively reveal that Charlie van Straubenzee, one of Prince Harry’s oldest, closest friends, is a godfather to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. More on Archie’s big day @thesundaytimes including Harry and Meghan’s touching tribute to Dianahttps://t.co/uzRUYPP6i4 — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) July 6, 2019

The Royal Family released an official portrait from the christening, with a statement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt “fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

Thanks to the portrait, royal fans tried to identify the people who attended the christening ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Many hoped to guess which of the guests was likely the royal baby’s godparents.

However, fans could only confirm from the official photographs posted on Instagram — Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Doria Ragland (Meghan’s mom), and Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

But this did not stop some fans from speculating that Meghan’s friends Jessica Mulroney and Serena Williams might be one of Archie’s godparents.

Since Sunday Times reported Charlie van Straubenzee as one of Archie’s godparents, royal fans have been asking who he is.

If you’ve also been wondering who Archie’s godfather Charlie van Straubenzee is, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Charlie van Straubenzee?

Charlie van Straubenzee is a British investment executive. His parents are Alexander and Clair van Straubenzee.

He was one of Prince Harry’s’ classmates and best friends at Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire, England. It is claimed he was Harry’s intimate friend and “wingman” at school.

Charlie’s older brother, Thomas Van Straubenzee, was also best friends with Prince William and he is Princess Charlotte’s godfather.

Charlie’s other older sibling, Henry, died in a car crash in 2002.

Charlie graduated in 2010 from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne, and after leaving school, he worked as part of the sales team at Jupiter Asset Management.

He is currently with Brown Advisory, an investment company, as the firm’s Head of U.K. financial intermediaries.

Charlie van Straubenzee was one of Harry’s friends who served as an usher and gave a speech at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also attended Charlie’s wedding to Daisy Jenks on August 4, 2018. Harry reportedly served as best man at the wedding, which took place at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Frensham.