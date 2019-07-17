Apryl Jones fuels pregnancy rumors as ‘baby bump’ appears in Love and Hip Hop Hollywood promo

Amid rumors that Apryl Jones is pregnant by Lil Fizz, Love and Hip Hop Hollywood has confirmed that the two will be appearing in the upcoming season. In the Meet the Cast promo, many fans noticed that Apryl appears to have a baby bump.

In recent Instagram pics, Apryl does not seem to have one, however, and has denied that she is in a relationship with Omarion’s B2K bandmate Lil Fizz.

If Apryl is pregnant, she won’t be the first Love and Hip Hop star to conceal it on social media. Brooke Valentine regularly posted old photos of her body while she hid her pregnancy from fans online.

Her boyfriend Marcus Black shocked fans earlier this year when he announced that Valentine had quietly given birth to their daughter on Mother’s Day.

In the Meet the Cast promo, Lil Fizz and Apryl talk about their relationship: “You want me to tell you about me and Apryl?” Fizz says, while Apryl insists that they are just friends.

When the producer asks Fizz if they are “nothing more than just friends” the B2K star smirks before the camera cuts to K.Michelle who is returning to the long-running franchise.

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood premieres on Monday, August 5 on VH1 at 8/7c.