Apple Watts from LHHH age and bio: Who is the former stripper?

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Season 5 new cast member Apple Watt, whose real name is Jontelle Watts, is the new breakout star.

Get to know the former stripper in our quick bio below, including her age and what she got up to in her past life before Love & Hip Hop fame.

Is Apple Watts going to mirror Cardi B’s rise from Love and Hip Hop and social media stardom to rap superstar status?

What is Apple Watts’ real age?

In her Meet the Cast video, Apple Watts doesn’t reveal her age but insists that she is going to be 21 forever. So, how old is the stripper turned reality star?

When was she born? According to reports, Watts was born on May 16, 1985, which would make her age 33.

Apple Watts bio: Children, Bio, Baby Father

At the age of 21, the Los Angeles native started her career as a stripper. Watts has been passionate about music from an early age, but she found her career as an exotic dancer and being a woman were both barriers for her to break into the music industry.

However, her skills as a dancer landed her spots in Ty Dollar Sign, Snoop Dogg, and Chris Brown music videos. Her exposure in the music industry then landed her on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Season 5 where she is currently working with A1 to launch her rap career.

The former stripper has two children, whom she occasionally pics of on her Instagram page. It is unclear who the father of her children is. The former stripper has not been linked to any celebrities and seems to be focused on her music.

Apple is friends with Amber Diamond and Brook Valentine, who she met before joining the cast. Watts will likely work with Amber’s mother, who is a music manager, to help with her career goals.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Season 5 airs at 8/7c every Monday on VH1.