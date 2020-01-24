Antonio Brown surrenders to police, arrives at jail on Thursday night

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

While Antonio Brown’s personal trainer Glenn Holt was arrested and charged with felony burglary and battery, Brown locked himself in his home and refused to come out.

The two men were accused of assaulting a moving truck driver when the driver reportedly tried to leave with Brown’s property after the former NFL receiver refused to pay him what was owed for bringing it from California to Florida.

The police wanted to question Brown, but he refused and didn’t come out so an arrest warrant was issued for him.

TMZ reports that Antonio Brown has finally turned himself in to the police on Thursday night. According to the site, Brown arrived at the jail at around 10:30 p.m. EST on Thursday.

According to TMZ, the police said that Antonio Brown’s charges will include burglary with battery and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. A charge of criminal mischief is also coming.

According to reports, Brown will be held in jail until a bond hearing on Friday morning.

This just continues the downward spiral for Antonio Brown, once the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Brown was expected to be a major weapon this year for the Oakland Raiders when they traded for him from the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, when Brown caused several problems in the preseason, they released him.

Antonio Brown then signed with the New England Patriots, but only played in one game before the team released him following several allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct were filed against him.

After this, Brown began to make outlandish comments on social media, which soured most teams who were, at one time, interested in signing him. Finally, last week his own agent, Drew Rosenhaus fired his client until Brown seeks mental health treatment.