Anthony Myrie death at the Greene County Correctional Facility raises questions from Cardi B, Meek Mill and others

Anthony Myrie photo
Anthony Myrie reportedly died in a correctional facility under suspicious circumstances. Pic credit: Instagram/spazz_out_616.

Anthony Myrie’s mysterious death at NYS Greene Correctional Facility is raising questions.

His suspicious death has started trending on social media and Meek Mill joined Cardi B in calling out the Green Correctional Facility for an alleged cover-up concerning the 24-year-old’s death. 

Cardi B stated in an Instagram post that she has allegedly witnessed Greene County Correctional Facility mistreating inmates. 

Anthony’s family released a statement on social media stating that they do not know the location of his body.

The statement says that Anthony, who went by the nickname Trey, was on the phone with his wife when he was taken to “the box”. 

His wife then called the prison and was told that he was in general population. She later received a call that Myrie was in critical condition and was informed of his death about an hour later.  

This Our Brother Anthony Myrie …. We All Knew Him As “Trey” I Want This Story To Be Given All The Light Possible On Any Major Platform! Trey Was Currently Being Held @ #GreenCorrectionalFacility Din #18r2528 & On Feb 11th 2019 @ approximately 11:16Am Trey Was OTP With His Wife As He Normally Would … During This Phone Call He Seemed Stressed Like He Didn’t Wanna Get Off The Phone …. Short Time After The Correctional Officers Came To Take Trey To Wat Is Known As The Box ….Around 2pm She Received A Message From a Family Member of Another Inmate Saying That Trey Was Taken To The Box …. A Short Time After His Wife @mz_butta_ Called The Prison To See Why He Was Placed In The Box … They Told Her That He Wasn’t In The Box That He Was In Population…. @ Exactly 4:27 She Received A Call From The Jail Saying That Trey Was In “Critical Condition “ & Then @ 5:19pm They Called Her Back Saying That “ HE DIDNT MAKE IT!” They Then Told Her That They Had Sent His Body To Albany Medical Center …. She Called Them … THEY HAVE NO RECORDS Of Him Ever Being Admitted …. SO WHERE IS HIS BODY??!! The Jail Is Tryna Buy Time To Cover This Up! She Then Received Other Messages From family Members Of Other Inmates Saying That They Believe Trey Was Seriously Hurt By The C.O’s …. This Story Needs major ATTENTION! It Has Been Two Days & They Still Won’t Tell Nobody Where Our Brother’s Body Is!! These Stories Happen All The Time & Will Continue To Happen If We Dnt Do Something Now! this Could Be Ur Husband, Bf , Brother , Or Family Member Everyone Tag @theshaderoom @mysonnenygeneral @mysonnenygeneral @meekmill @meekmill @casanova_2x @casanova_2x ‼️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️ Also Tag His Wife @mz_butta_ @mz_butta_

The statement continues that Myrie’s wife was told that his body was transported to the Albany Medical Center but they reportedly told her that they have no record of him being admitted.

According to a local news report, Anthony Myrie was involved in an altercation with other inmates and was later pronounced dead at the Albany Medical Center. 

No official cause of death has been released and the investigation into how Anthony Myrie ended up dead is still ongoing.  

