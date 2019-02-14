Anthony Myrie death at the Greene County Correctional Facility raises questions from Cardi B, Meek Mill and others

Anthony Myrie reportedly died in a correctional facility under suspicious circumstances. Pic credit: Instagram/spazz_out_616.

Anthony Myrie’s mysterious death at NYS Greene Correctional Facility is raising questions.

His suspicious death has started trending on social media and Meek Mill joined Cardi B in calling out the Green Correctional Facility for an alleged cover-up concerning the 24-year-old’s death.

Cardi B stated in an Instagram post that she has allegedly witnessed Greene County Correctional Facility mistreating inmates.

Anthony’s family released a statement on social media stating that they do not know the location of his body.

The statement says that Anthony, who went by the nickname Trey, was on the phone with his wife when he was taken to “the box”.

His wife then called the prison and was told that he was in general population. She later received a call that Myrie was in critical condition and was informed of his death about an hour later.

The statement continues that Myrie’s wife was told that his body was transported to the Albany Medical Center but they reportedly told her that they have no record of him being admitted.

According to a local news report, Anthony Myrie was involved in an altercation with other inmates and was later pronounced dead at the Albany Medical Center.

No official cause of death has been released and the investigation into how Anthony Myrie ended up dead is still ongoing.