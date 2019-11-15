Anthony Grundy net worth: How rich was basketball player at time of his death?

Former North Carolina State guard Anthony Grundy passed away on Thursday, November 14, at the age of 40. The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

He played with North Carolina State from 1998 to 2002, earning All-ACC First Team and Defensive Team honors. He also played in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks in the 2005-06 season on a 10-day contract.

So Tough to hear the news of the passing of one my Best Men. Thoughts and Prayers go out to everyone impacted. Take it way back with a couple of these. Absolute Warrior, one the most fearless I have ever been around. #RIPAG #GRUNDY pic.twitter.com/t5V0aCriYJ — Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) November 15, 2019

Rest in Power my brother AG! Thank you for always showing me love, humility, appreciation , but most importantly how to enjoy every moment of every day! Rest in Power brother — Simon L. Harris™ (@SHow2unes) November 15, 2019

Hated hearing the news. As fearless and tough as they come. One of the best 🏀 I’ve been around on the court. #RIPAG #GRUNDY 🙏🏼 https://t.co/ATJxlZkgLU — Brian Keeter (@BKeet05) November 15, 2019

He played in the Italian league with Siviglia Wear Teramo in the 2006-07 season. He signed with Panellinios in the Greek League and was the Greek League’s top scorer in the 2007-08 season. He also played with AEK Athens in the Greek League.

In 2011, he was signed by Petron Blaze Boosters (now San Miguel Beermen) in the Philippines Basketball Association (PBA). He led Petron Blaze to win the 2011 PBA Governors Cup.

He also had several brushes with the law in the U.S. He was involved in multiple traffic offenses, including driving while impaired in 2011.

Anthony Grundy death: Tributes pour in after former NC State guard dies Related posts you might like

He was arrested in 2017 for the 2011 traffic offense after returning to the U.S. from Ghana, where he had been living. He was sentenced in North Carolina to two years in prison for driving while impaired, failing to appear in court, and violating the terms of his probation.

He was also involved in a fatal hit-and-run case in June 2019.

How much was Grundy worth in 2019?

Grundy’s net worth at the time of his death was unknown.

However, according to Sports Agent Blog, American basketball players who go to play overseas instead of remaining in the NBA G League can easily get a contract of $65,000, which is much more than they would earn in the NBA G League.

Depending on the league the player can get onto in Europe, salaries can start as high as $100,000.

ESPN reports that the Philippines Basketball Association (PBA) imports can earn about $30,000 to $40,00 per month for a “two- or three-month stint” with added perks, such as free car and lodging.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Grundy played overseas in Italy, Greece, and the Philippines since 2006. Based on estimates of the salaries of foreign basketball players in Europe and the Philippines, some sources, such as Celebs Trend Now, estimate his net worth at the time of his death at $1-$5 million.