Angelo Lozada dies: Trevor Noah among many tributes on social media

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

New York comedian Angelo Lozada died a year after revealing to the public that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The popular comedian had a close friend in Trevor Noah of The Daily Show, who paid tribute to Lozada on last night’s episode. That moment was shared on social media here:

It was during the Moment of Zen when he offered up the tribute video for his friend. Noah then went to Instagram and posted a touching tribute to the comedian, who he said they both started out playing to small crowds of 300 people.

When we started our journey together we were driving around the U.S. trying to make 300 people laugh at a time. 6 years later we were travelling the world performing together in arenas. Comedian, father, brother, husband, friend. I love you Pop. Rest in peace Angelo Lozada. Join these Celebrity discussions on our forum! Lucas Black chooses family over paycheck

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods Drama

Taryn Manning’s Insta-rant

Here is a look at Angelo Lozada’s comedy stylings.

Trevor Noah was just one of many familiar faces to pay tribute to Angelo Lozada after his passing.

Comedian DC Benny took to Facebook to post his tribute.

He was one of the FEW, and I repeat FEW, who would actually try to help out fellow comics instead of feeling like they may bite a piece of pie that should only be tasted by a hungry self.

He went on to say that the comedy community lost a truly unique voice and he lost someone who could always make him laugh.

Sad to hear about the passing of Angelo Lozada. He was one of the FEW, and I repeat FEW, who would actually try to help… Posted by DC Benny on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Comedian Adam Ray also took to Facebook with his thoughts on Angelo Lozada.

If you knew Angelo, you got to meet the best version of what a person is capable of being. He was true humanity. Love was his middle name. Angelo was as funny as he was kind.

He referred to stage 4 stomach cancer as “unexplainable and unfair” and said that doesn’t even describe how hard Lozada fought.

It’s surreal to even be trying to write something about my friend Angelo Lozada, that helps you understand how… Posted by Adam Ray on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Angelo Lozada’s son set up a GoFundMe page and called his dad the “bravest, funniest, wisest, most generous being I know.”

Angelo Lozada served as the “warm up comedian” on The Daily Show for three years and went on to create the award-winning web series Get Some! He also co-founded the comedy troupe, Nuyorican Rule.