Angela Deem pleads with Instagram to remove ‘fake’ Michael Ilesanmi account

Angela and Michael are still scheduled to appear on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.

Ahead of their appearance, Angela Deem is on a mission to make herself known on Instagram and to get rid of the imposters, and that includes a social media account that was previously attributed to Michael Ilesanmi.

90 Day Fiance fans who are active on Instagram are probably familiar with the @babakeke26_ account. It was long believed to belong to Michael and often posted pictures of Michael and Angela.

However, she says it’s not his account and she wants whoever is behind it stopped.

For several days now, Angela has posted on her own Instagram account about the other, asking her fans to stop following it and then, even going so far as to ask them to report the account to Instagram.

Some of Angela’s followers joined her in reporting the account while others did not. Some don’t even believe that the account doesn’t belong to Michael.

After reporting the account to Instagram, Angela even posted proof that it was still there.

In her Instagram stories, she pleaded with Instagram to please take action and do something about the account she accused of impersonating her fiance.

Eventually, the account ended up changing their handle and are now known as @__no_user_found__b.

It is still searchable though, so Angela (or possibly Michael from Angela’s account) posted another warning, letting them know that they will be watched.

That account has changed their handle again. And while it is listed as private, there are still more than 55,000 who can see that the new handle is @youreabullyandoldpigangela.

There are no photos posted at this point but it’s pretty clear that whoever was behind the @babakeke26_ account is now feuding with Angela, who has been called a bully by 90 Day Fiance viewers in the past.

Even though the account was wiped, it doesn’t look like this is over yet.