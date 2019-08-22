Anfisa Nava reveals struggles she has overcome since Jorge Nava was locked up

Anfisa Nava has been living her best life over the last couple of years despite her husband, Jorge Nava, being behind bars. And while it may look like her life is a breeze, the former 90 Day Fiance star is sharing her struggles to let everyone know what she’s been up against.

While Anfisa may have a lot of haters, no one can say she came to the U.S. for a free ride. After all, since she’s been here, the Russian-born beauty has enrolled in college and even sculpted her body so she can compete in bodybuilding competitions.

There’s quite a bit more Anfisa has done as she keeps herself busy while Jorge serves his prison sentence. Lately, she’s been reflecting on all of those accomplishments.

“Last Saturday I was driving and planning my upcoming move,” Anfisa wrote on Instagram. “I was really excited and nervous at the same time. Then I started thinking about everything that I had been through in the last 3 years… from moving to the US to getting married to being on a reality TV show to getting enrolled in college to winning a fitness competition and now moving to my own apartment(and many other things that I’ve never shared with anyone).”

Anfisa has been working really hard to make a great life for herself, and she has never been one to quit or slow down. She’s never waited on anybody, and she certainly isn’t sitting back and waiting for Jorge to get back. Instead, Anfisa has taken success into her own hands and has shown quite a bit of dedication to the things that matter most.

“I feel like some people think I have it all easy. I don’t. I struggle a lot,” Anfisa continued. “But at the end what matters is that after every failure I get up and keep going. You may feel like life is unfair to you at times. And the truth is, life IS unfair. But YOU are the one who decides how to live your own life. You can ‘go with the flow’ and wait for blessings that may never come your way and blame life/others for what happens to you or you can take it into your own hands and start building something great. I choose the latter.”

With Jorge’s release slated for August 2020, fans are wondering if Anfisa will move on once he is released or if she’ll welcome him back. What she’s shown with him gone, though, is that she can certainly succeed without him.