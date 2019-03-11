Andrew Lewis on Teen Mom 2: How long will he stick around?

Andrew Lewis is back on MTV. He was initially introduced on 16 & Pregnant as the boyfriend of Jenelle Evans and the father of their unborn child. The two welcomed a little boy named Jace but, almost immediately after, the two split.

Watching Jenelle Evans and Andrew Lewis’ relationship play out on camera was horrifying for viewers. He told her he was going to China to be a model, and she was left to try and figure out motherhood on her own. Of course, that ended with her mother Barbara Evans getting custody of Jace.

Why is Andrew Lewis back?

This isn’t the first time Teen Mom 2 viewers will have seen Andrew Lewis. He appeared on the Ex Files special that chronicled all of Jenelle Evans’ relationships at the end of 2017. It was then that he expressed desire in reconnecting with his son.

Then, earlier this season on Teen Mom 2, Andrew Lewis texted producers. The conversation was brought to Jenelle’s attention, but she wasn’t thrilled about the prospect of him walking back into Jace’s life. The little boy has no idea who his dad is and hasn’t had contact with him since he was a very little boy.

On the new episode of Teen Mom 2, cameras will be filming Andrew Lewis. The sneak peek from last week showed him talking about Barbara Evans feeling him out. Will he now be a part of the storyline because David Eason is banned from filming?

Thanks for tuning in! 🎬 #TeenMom2 continues with an all-new episode next Monday at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/JlG7iBuWOR — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) March 5, 2019

What has Andrew Lewis been up to since leaving North Carolina?

While Andrew Lewis told Jenelle Evans he had a modeling career, it is unclear if that ever really happened to the degree he was talking it up. There have been some photos uncovered of what appear to be modeling shots and according to the Daily Mail, he walked in New York Fashion Week back in 2012.

He has reportedly been paying child support to Barbara Evans for Jace for a few years now, which is a step in the right direction. Andrew Lewis has another son named Jacob, and the two boys have never met.

The reported reason that Andrew Lewis won’t travel to North Carolina to see Jace is that he has outstanding warrants, though that has not been confirmed. He was adamant that the reunion happens where he resides in New York. Barbara Evans will be visiting him, which is likely why he was discussing her feeling him out.

With Andrew reaching out again, @PBandJenelley_1 is worried that Jace will get his hopes up about his father being in his life. 💔 #TeenMom2 continues with an all-new episode tomorrow night at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/O3EGwBUQe6 — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) March 10, 2019

Now that Andrew Lewis is filming for Teen Mom 2 again — will he return on a recurring basis or was this just a one and done storyline?

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.