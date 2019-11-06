Amy Robach: Watch the Project Veritas hot mic video about Jeffrey Epstein

Hot mic video footage of Good Morning America reporter Amy Robach insisting ABC scrapped her 2015 interview with Jeffrey Epstein has gone viral. The video was published on Project Veritas and shows Robach’s anger over the network shelving the interview back in the day.

Robach revealed she interviewed Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre almost four years ago. Giuffre also accused Prince Andrew of sexual misconduct.

In the hot mic footage, Robach expresses her frustration that ABC squashed the interview after the Palace reportedly threatened the network.

The network buried it only to have the information come to light this year. Robach makes it clear the revelations are not new. ABC could have blown the story wide open. Project Veritas believes the leaked footage was filmed this past July, with Robach venting to a producer.

ABC responded to the hot mic video with a statement to The Hollywood Reporter explaining their decision to shelve the story in 2015.

“At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story. Ever since we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it. That work has led to a two-hour documentary and six-part podcast that will air in the new year,” read the statement.

Robach, who co-anchors 2020 along with her GMA responsibilities, gave a more detailed explanation of her remarks on Tuesday.

She expressed her frustration because, despite Giuffre’s word, sufficient evidence to support the claim could not be found. ABC News has strict ABC’s editorial standards that must be met before a story can air.

Here’s ABC’s response to a Project Veritas video of Amy Robach expressing frustration that her Jeffrey Epstein piece didn’t run. Robach: “I was caught in a private moment of frustration. … In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein” pic.twitter.com/airx3Tjy4o — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 5, 2019

In Giuffre’s case, it did reportedly not exist at the time. Robach insists her hot mic footage was her expressing a “private moment of frustration.” She claims no one in the ABC News division ever told her to stop reporting on Epstein.