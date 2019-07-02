Amy Duggar King reveals 3130 expansion on Instagram

Amy Duggar is growing more things than just a baby right now. While the Duggar cousin is expecting her first child, she is also expanding her store.

The last month has taken a toll on Amy Duggar. The sudden loss of her grandma was especially hard for her. Amy and Grandma Mary Duggar were incredibly close as the matriarch helped to raise her. Things changed in an instant when the family revealed that Mary had accidentally drowned in the pool.

Recently, Amy Duggar went on a trip to Nashville that was planned with her Grandma Mary Duggar. She went ahead with the plans but it was apparent that it wasn’t the same without her grandma around.

Now, there is finally some good news for the Duggar cousin. Amy Duggar has been running 3130, a clothing store. She has seen a lot of success, and yesterday, she announced she would be expanding her store.

Not only will more square footage be added, but also a home goods line and a coffee bar for shoppers who want to enjoy themselves while shopping.

Several of the Duggar girls have backed Amy, advertising the store and clothing on their personal Instagram pages. Jessa and Jill have been staunch supporters of their cousin despite rumors that there had been a rift between them because of Amy’s less conservative ways.

As the rest of the year unfolds, Amy Duggar will be busy as she becomes a first-time mom and works on expanding her already-successful business.