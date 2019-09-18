Amy Duggar King claps back at troll who knocks maternity shoot as ‘not real’

Amy Duggar King has been married since 2015 and is expecting her first child with her husband, Dillon King. She was originally featured on 19 Kids and Counting with her cousins, the Duggar siblings. Her mom Deanna is Jim Bob Duggar’s sister.

Throughout the years, Amy Duggar King has been polarizing. She is the more modern Duggar family member, doing things some of her cousins wouldn’t even dream of doing. Of course, there have been rumors that Amy was unwelcome in the Duggar home. Those days appear to be long gone, as she has been seen with her cousins as recently as her baby shower.

On Instagram, Amy Duggar King shared some photos of her maternity shoot. She is just weeks away from giving birth to her first child. Amy and Dillon King will be welcoming a little boy. He will be the first male Duggar family member born this year, as all of the other babies will be little girls.

One photo, in particular, drew criticism. It was of Amy Duggar King in a milk bath. She was wearing clothing and one commenter went on to say it wasn’t a real milk bath because of the clothing. Of course, they all threw in the fact that she is a Duggar. Amy’s clap back was epic. She said, in part, “My last name is King last time I checked.”

There has been some speculation she was shading her cousins and their very strict rules. It doesn’t appear that Amy Duggar King’s comment was malicious at all. She was correcting the rude commenter and schooled her on what her legal last name is. While Amy will always be linked to the Duggars, she wasn’t raised with the same very strict upbringing as they were.

In just a few short weeks, Amy Duggar King will enter into motherhood. It will be a bittersweet moment for her because she was hoping that her Grandma Mary Duggar would be around to meet her son. Unfortunately, she tragically passed away in June.