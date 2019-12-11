Ammika Harris: Who is Chris Brown’s baby mama?

After Ammika Harris and Chris Brown welcomed their son last month, Chris took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first photo of their newborn with the caption “Aeko Catori Brown.”

The black-and-white photo does not show the newborn’s face, only his feet. Chris holds a tiny foot in the photo.

Ammika also shared Chris’ post on her Instagram Story with the statement, “Forever won’t be enough with you.”

Chris had previously shared a photo of himself, captioned “11-20-2019” (November 20, 2019), and fans assumed it was the birth-date of his newborn.

Chris also has a daughter, five-year-old Royalty, from a previous relationship with Nia Guzman.

Amid the excitement among fans over Chris Brown’s second child, many have bee inquiring about his baby mama, Ammika Harris.

Here is what we know about her.

Who is Ammika Harris?

Ammika Harris is an Instagram model. You can find her here on Instagram where she has more than 456,000 followers. She regularly posts photos of herself on her Instagram and the posts receive hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.

She describes herself on her Instagram page as a “blasian with Cherokee blood,” which means she has mixed black, Asian, and Cherokee heritage. Her father is reportedly black while her mother is Thai.

You can also find her here on Twitter.

Ammika attended the University of California, Los Angeles, according to her now-deleted Facebook page.

Ammika and Chris were first romantically linked in 2015 and since then, they’ve had an on and off-again relationship. According to multiple media sources, they got back together again earlier in 2019 but split after Ammika became pregnant.

Chris reportedly began dating Indyamarie in April after he split with pregnant Ammika, but he and Indyamarie split following reports that Ammika was pregnant.

Although Chris never officially announced that Ammika was pregnant with his baby, rumors were first sparked in May 2019 after he referred to Ammika as “BM” in an Instagram post. Many fans interpreted it to mean “baby mama.”

Page Six confirmed Ammika was pregnant back in June. Chris continued to support Ammika during her pregnancy after they split, according to TMZ.

Ammika stood by Chris after he was arrested on rape charges back in January 2019. A woman accused the R&B singer of raping her at a hotel in Paris but Chris was later released without charges. It was during the brief renewal of their relationship after his arrest and release that Ammika got pregnant.

Ammika has often been compared to another Chris Brown ex. Karrueche Tran also claims mixed black and Asian heritage, and fans have noted the striking resemblance between Ammika and Karrueche.