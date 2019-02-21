American Pickers’ Danielle brings burlesque show to Puerto Rico

Everyone who watches American Pickers loves Danielle Colby, the go-to oracle and Great Oz for Frank Ritz and Mike Wolfe — who are usually in the van heading to an awesome pick that she coordinates.

Fans also know that Danielle is a multi-faceted performer and has done burlesque, adoring the history of the burlesque arts, including its most famous performers.

American Pickers began in 2010 and is one of the top reality series for the History Channel. Danielle runs the show and is in charge of the nuts and bolts of Antique Archaeology in LeClaire, Iowa and now Nashville, Tennessee.

Danielle is a true fan favorite, one part devoted Midwestern mama, one part Rosie the Riveter and two parts of steaming hot Bettie Page.

Sporting rockabilly meets a sultry siren of yore looks, her rising popularity has allowed her unique brand to blossom as she is one of America’s favorite on-air TV personalities. Her love for burlesque has created a buzz and her news is exciting for fans of this art form!

Danielle posted her latest news on her Facebook:

Hello Puerto Rico! I’m planning my very first burlesque showcase in Rincon, PR. I’m looking for the most innovative professional performers from the island. If you are interested in applying please email me your best burlesque/boylesque routine at

[email protected]

I can’t wait to see what the island brings! Please remember this is a body positive project, all genders, cultures and body types are celebrated in our cast. Diversity is what makes life beautiful ❤️🇵🇷❤️ photo by Marty cavanaugh

Back when we interviewed Danielle, she shared the tale of Tempest Storm, a famous burlesque dancer, whose story was a property she was looking to develop and produce:

M&C: What is the status of the documentary about legendary burlesque performer ‘Tempest Storm’ you mention on your website daniellecolby.com?

DC: We are in the process of shopping around the completed film now. It’s an amazing story of a legendary queen who is dancing her way through a very modern world and her personal take on life. The vulnerability that comes through in this film shocked even me. Tempest is a very well-guarded Hollywood type figure who stays very quiet about her personal life and any struggles therein. This film allows her an opportunity to delve into her personal struggles and her personal life and come to understand her own actions and the consequences of them; for the good and for the bad. There’s a really beautiful moment where this queen allows herself to reflect on an incredibly tumultuous life, and in the film, it appears to be the first time she’s ever done that publicly. She was beautiful and talented and influential. She kept the company very famous men, as did many of the more famous Burlesque stars of that day, but at what cost? Tempest Storm was not a feminist, not in any way, shape or form. Yet she had a huge impact on feminism today.”

We are really excited to see Danielle expanding this passion for burlesque and hope to catch up with her again soon!

American Pickers airs Mondays on History.